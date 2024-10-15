Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Opens Up About Alabama Basketball's Newcomers
The No. 2 preseason-ranked Alabama men's basketball team made a lot of changes this offseason as the Crimson Tide welcomed eight new transfers and freshmen.
Many of these players have made a big impact already in practice, especially the guards, as there are four new ones at Alabama. Three of them have consistently practiced, but Chris Youngblood suffered an ankle injury a few weeks ago and head coach Nate Oats is "expecting him to be 100 percent by conference play."
During Tuesday's SEC Media Day, Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr., a returning player, opened up about the new players in his position group and the effects of how the rotation will be changing due to the large amount of depth.
"We understand that it might not be the amount of minutes that we want, but we understand that we have to play hard for the increments that we're in," Wrightsell said. "He also talks about how we get four-minute increments and if we're not playing hard enough in those increments they'll decrease. We have a lot of statistical guys that show our production with the minutes we play, and if those aren't productive they'll lower the minutes. But I think it has to play out. We know that we have a lot of talented guys, it's just does it fit for our system and is it really helping win games?"
Nevertheless, Wrightsell explained that he's very much enjoying this year's team, as there's a ton of variety that's been blending well and the competition has given him more motivation to improve.
"I mean it's fun," Wrightsell said. "Getting a different look with different guys with different play styles and just understanding what they like and understanding to play with them, because they have to play with us as well. Being able to play with them to just see what they like to do best and see what they have in common with us and also things that will help us get the edge. It also pushes us because it's a loaded crowd. That means we have to step up our game as well because minutes aren't guaranteed. We don't play 11 guys, so the minutes are definitely going to be tight but just competing every day in practice is what makes it fun."
That being said, the minutes competition hasn't affected the locker room chemistry, as the entire team has the same goal.
"I think right now we're happy to play with each other," Wrightsell said. "We've been playing against each other for so long that we're ready to play a different team. As far as the minutes situation, I don't think anyone is frustrated. I think everyone is willing to sacrifice something, we knew that with the guys we were getting. But it's for a greater purpose as coach knows what he's doing and we won't question that. We'll be in at the time we're in because that's when we're wanted the most and we're understanding of that."
"The guys that came in, they know we have a solid five core--me, Grant [Nelson], Mark [Sears], Jarin [Stevenson] and Mo [Diabate]--but just them playing off of us and understanding how to play off of us is a real thing that they've learned really quick and they're really understanding of it. I don't think the minutes will be a problem with our team."
As previously stated, Alabama has four new guards on the roster for the upcoming season. But Wrightsell has been really impressed with Auburn transfer Aden Holloway and freshman Labaron Philon.
"Aden has brought a lot of energy, same as Labaron," Wrightsell said. "I really look at them two as guys that can have really good production off the bench or wherever coach Oats starts the lineups, but that doesn't really matter. Really what matters is their energy that they come in and bring every day. They challenge me and Mark every day. They have a great ability to shoot, to defend, to guard and they love the game. It's been fun since they came."
"Aden shoots it from the halfcourt line and you're like 'Dang!' Labaron is just a dog. We got a term on our team called 'the shark.' The shark is really aggressive and they normally attack seals, who are useless. We call each other sharks and we don't have seals on our team"
Defense was a big issue for the Crimson Tide last season, but Wrightsell is confident that Philon could be a big piece in locking up opponents.
"He's a two-way player," Wrightsell said. "He's a really hard player and gives a lot of effort in everything he does. With him, you never know and he has long and lengthy arms, so he's able to pick the ball from you a couple of times."
It's safe to say that Wrightsell is confident in the Alabama newcomers.