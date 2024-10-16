Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Reflects on Ring Ceremony, Turning Page to Upcoming Season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— Alabama men’s basketball’s Final Four ring ceremony was a night to remember for the Crimson Tide, as the unveiling of the banner represented the biggest achievement in the history of the program.
Alabama’s 2024-25 roster has five players who were a part of the Final Four run, including guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. The fifth-year athlete went into detail about the ceremony and how much the ring meant to him during Tuesday’s annual SEC Basketball Media Day.
“I sent [the ring] back home to my mom, I don’t want to lose it,” Wrightsell said. “But it was super dope. I can’t even wear it because it’s too heavy. I love it a lot. The palm trees of L.A., the mountains of Spokane and then it has the arena we played in at the Final Four at the top. Little did you guys know that the seniors last year got to design it. Me, Mark [Sears], Nick Pringle and Aaron [Estrada] helped. We all designed it and it was pretty cool to see it come to life.”
That said, Wrightsell assured that this was “the last time we’ll talk about” as he and the rest of the team have turned the page to the upcoming season and are ready to start the next chapter.
“We’ve been approached on last year’s Final Four, but this is a new year and we’re not worried about last year’s team,” Wrightsell said. “We kind of put that aside last weekend when we got our rings and now it’s just onto a new topic.”
Nevertheless, Wrightsell is very aware that Alabama, who was ranked No. 2 in the Preseason AP Poll on Monday, has a massive target on its back ahead of this season as the Crimson Tide strives for two more wins.
“We know that we’re really talented and that we have a chip on our shoulder to do something that hasn’t been done before. Just to win a National Championship and bring something back to Alabama.”
Wrightsell stressed that the team doesn’t look at the rankings, regardless of how high up Alabama is. To help with this rat poison, Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats brought in an exterminator in legendary former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, who won six National Championships with the Crimson Tide.
“He came to talk to us earlier in the summer,” Wrightsell said. “He brought up a Kobe [Bryant] memory. It’s super cool to just hear him talk because he’s a legend who understands how to win and what to do to win National Championships like he’s done. We’re listening and we’re all tuned in.”
So how can Wrightsell and the Crimson Tide go about this? Well, he provided some insight.
“Just being consistent,” Wrightsell said. “That’s one thing we preach. That’s one thing coach Oats preaches to me that it’s my place to be consistent in everything I do. Also being a leader, I’m a fifth-year guy and I played in the Final Four run. For the team, just build each and every day. We go at each other every day and just being consistent with that too. We have a group of guys who are really good. We hear the talk, we don’t each much into it. We understand that and have our goal for ourselves—to win a National Championship. Each day we try to build off of that.”
Should all of this come together, Wrightsell revealed what will become realistic goals for Alabama.
“Our expectation is we’re trying to win four championships: the Players Era Festival, the SEC regular season, the SEC Tournament and the National Championship,” Wrightsell said. “Those are the expectations. We don’t really look into the numbers, mainly just winning each game every day. Win the day. We’re not really worried about next week, tomorrow and the day after that."