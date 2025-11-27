Live Updates for Alabama's Players Era Festival Finale Against Maryland
The No. 8 Alabama men's basketball team will conclude its run at the 2025 Players Era Festival with its third and final game in the event against unranked Maryland on Wednesday night.
It's the second straight night that Alabama's game will tip at 11 p.m. CT. Wednesday's contest will be broadcast on TNT. Maryland's home base is located within the bounds of Eastern time, meaning the game will technically begin on Thanksgiving Day for Terrapins fans in the program's home state.
The No. 8 Crimson Tide (4-2) defeated UNLV 115-76 on Tuesday inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where Wednesday night's tilt against Maryland will take place. The scoring output tied the highest all-time mark of the Nate Oats era. Both teams are 1-1 in the Players Era Festival, and both wins were against Josh Pastner's Runnin' Rebels.
Maryland (5-2) is in its first season under the leadership of Buzz Williams, who left Texas A&M to take the job in College Park after Kevin Willard went to Villanova. The Crimson Tide is very familiar with Williams from his stint as the Aggies' coach, including a win over Texas A&M in the championship game of the 2023 SEC Tournament. The Terrapins lost 100-61 against No. 12 Gonzaga on Tuesday.
Alabama and Maryland have met in the NCAA Tournament twice this decade. Both times, the Crimson Tide was the higher seed and won. During Nate Oats' second season as the Alabama head coach, the Crimson Tide defeated the Mark Turgeon-coached Terrapins 96-77 to advance to the 2021 Sweet 16.
Two years later, Willard led No. 8-seed Maryland into Birmingham and faced off with Alabama, which was the top overall seed in the tournament after winning the SEC double-crown (as it did in 2021). The Crimson Tide won 73-51 for its final victory of the 2022-23 season.
This series has only not been contested on an officially neutral floor once this century. Maryland beat Alabama 58-57 in the 2013 National Invitation Tournament at Coleman Coliseum. The last time before Wednesday that the schools met in the regular season was in November of 2011. Alabama won 62-42 in Puerto Rico.
Live Updates:
- The Crimson Tide and Terrapins are scheduled to tip off at 11 p.m. CT on TNT. Alabama will continue to be without guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who was ruled out for the entirety of the Players Era Festival ahead of the team's opener against Gonzaga.