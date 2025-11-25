Alabama Guard to Miss Entire Players Era Festival With Leg Injury
Alabama men's basketball guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. didn't suit up for the Crimson Tide's Monday night matchup with Gonzaga due to a right leg injury.
The TNT broadcast announced before tipoff that Wrightsell will miss the entire Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, as the Crimson Tide will also play UNLV on Tuesday night and an additional game later in the week.
"It's not a serious injury," the TNT broadcast said. "The trainers are just being extra cautious for him. He's had a history of injuries...last year, he missed 10 months after rupturing his Achilles."
It's uncertain if it's the same leg since he later played against Purdue and Illinois, but against St. John's, Wrightsell limped off the court and went to the locker room with trainers before returning a little while later.
This is the second game of the season that Wrightsell has missed, as he sat out the season opener against North Dakota with a finger injury.
Wrightsell's Achilles rupture occurred during last year's inaugural Players Era Festival Championship game against Oregon.
Wrightsell has worked relentlessly to return to the court and he was able to play against Furman in the road exhibition win on Oct. 6. He scored 12 points on 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 of 5 from deep and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line, while also contributing two assists and a steal in a little over 15 minutes.
He scored 17 points against St. John's, while also tallying three rebounds, three assists and four steals. Wrightsell has six points in the loss to Purdue and five against Illinois. Through three games played, he's averaging 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks in 26 minutes.
Wrightsell started several games during the 2023-24 Final Four season and his elite shooting from deep played a pivotal role in the Crimson Tide's historic success.
No. 8 Alabama basketball is coming off its second ranked win of the season and is currently in its fourth straight ranked matchup as the Crimson Tide takes on No. 12 Gonzaga.
In addition to facing Gonzaga and UNLV, the Crimson Tide will also play a third game based on the results from these first two matchups. If Alabama wins these contests, it could land a spot in the third-place game or championship.
Alabama is aiming to win the Players Era Festival this time around and it might have the experience and recent success to pull it off following last year's loss in the title game.