Alabama Basketball's Availability Report Against Vanderbilt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, No. 13 Alabama men's basketball will play its second SEC matchup of the regular season on the road against No. 11 Vanderbilt on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama's Initial Jan. 6 Availability Report:

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Doubtful

Aiden Sherrell — Questionable

Vanderbilt's Initial Jan. 6 Availability Report:

Frankie Collins — Out

Duke Miles — Probable

Devin McGlockton — Probable

Alabama took down Kentucky 89-74 at home on Saturday afternoon. But not all was perfect in the Crimson Tide's fourth consecutive victory over the Wildcats, as forward Aiden Sherrell limped to the bench a bit past the midway point of the first half and never returned to the floor.

He appeared in the huddle still in uniform as the second half was about to begin, but wasn't there for the brief warmup period out of the locker room. Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats said on Hey Coach on Monday evening that Sherrell will be a game-time decision and Oats reinforced that during Tuesday's press conference.

"[We'll] try to work him out a little bit up there, when we get up there," Oats said. "See how that workout goes, see how he responds." An official decision on Sherrell's status will be made on Wednesday; the team is going to arrive in Nashville Tuesday evening.

While Sherrell's status is still up in the air, it doesn't look like Davion Hannah (doubtful) and Collins Onyejiaka (out), who both have medical conditions, will be seeing the floor in Nashville.

"Nothing's changed with him," Oats said of Hannah on Tuesday. "Those two [Hannah and Onyejiaka, who hasn't played since November] are kinda, further update, status quo of what those two have been. Outside of Davion and Collins, everybody else that's been playing in the games practiced except for Aiden. Everybody else should be a go unless there's some setback."

As Oats said, it looks like everybody else will be good to go, but that doesn't mean that players are 100 percent healthy. Freshman Amari Allen and offseason transfer addition Taylor Bol Bowen are two examples

A minute or two before Sherrell limped to the bench, Allen went down holding his foot/ankle area. Coleman Coliseum went silent as trainer Clarke Holter and head coach Nate Oats went to him before going straight to the locker room. However, he was able to return to the game late in the first half and continued to play in the second period as well.

“Amari was able to play through an ankle sprain," Oats said after the Kentucky game. "I talked to Dr. Cain after. He’s going to be real sore for a few days. We’ll probably sit him until Vanderbilt, and he’ll be able to go.”

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen was listed as questionable before the Kentucky matchup, and he was a game-time decision two hours before tipoff. He warmed up with the team and was in uniform, but he never entered the game.

“Taylor, Dr. Waldrep came in and did a whole evaluation yesterday on him,” Oats said after the Kentucky game. “He just wasn’t quite ready but available if needed. And I think the job Noah Williamson did made it so that we could sit Taylor one more game. But he got a big jumpstart on his treatment. He had a sprained ankle in practice a few days ago.”

