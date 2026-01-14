Why Taylor Bol Bowen, Keitenn Bristow Didn't Play in Road Win Over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — No. 18 Alabama handled Mississippi State 97-82 in a road victory on Tuesday night, but the Crimson Tide only had eight scholarship players available.

Alabama freshmen Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka have each been out for quite some time with medical conditions, and head coach Nate Oats said on Monday that guard Latrell Wrightsell would be doubtful to face the Bulldogs due to a right leg injury.

But on Monday night, forward Taylor Bol Bowen appeared on the SEC availability report as "doubtful" despite Oats not mentioning any setback for him during that afternoon's press conference. In the final report two hours before tipoff, Wrightsell and Bol Bowen joined the "out" crew and so did forward Keitenn Bristow.

“Bristow’s got a left leg injury, I don’t know how long he’ll be out for,” Oats said during the postgame press conference. “Taylor’s got a left hand injury, he’s getting further evaluation tomorrow. Hoping maybe he can get a pad and play Saturday [against Oklahoma]. If not Saturday, they’re thinking hopefully for sure after the week off.”

Bol Bowen and Bristow were both wearing Alabama street clothes during the Crimson Tide's warmups in Humphrey Coliseum. Bol Bowen was wearing a brace on his wrist, while Bristow's sweatshirt and sweatpants hid any potential casts or braces.

Bol Bowen has only missed one game this season, as he was a late scratch before UTSA due to back spasms. The Florida State transfer addition has averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, including 1.5 on the offensive glass, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 22.2 minutes per game.

During Monday's press conference, it didn't seem like Bol Bowen would be on the injury report based on Oats' comments about him. Oats mentioned him as one of the leaders who have picked Alabama up in practice and the film room after back-to-back losses to Vanderbilt and Texas.

"Taylor [Bol Bowen] has been playing really well here lately," Oats said on Monday. I thought he was pretty good, stepped up."

Bristow had a boot on his right foot earlier in the season, as he missed now seven of the Crimson Tide's 16 contests. The Tarleton State transfer addition has averaged 3.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, including 1.5 on the offensive glass, 0.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks in 12.6 minutes per game.

Oats and company had eight scholarship players available with the aforementioned five out.

"For us to come in here and figure out a way to get a road win with the number of bodies we had tonight just shows a lot about who our guys are, the character of these guys, how hard they play," Oats said. "I couldn't be more proud of the group."

Read More: