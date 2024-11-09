Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Basketball vs. Arkansas State
On Friday, No. 2 Alabama basketball hosts Arkansas State in an early-season showdown at Coleman Coliseum.
Alabama's high-powered lineup, led by preseason All-American guard Mark Sears and freshman playmaker Labaron Philon, looks to continue its dominance on both ends of the court.
Center Clifford Omoruyi and five-star freshman Aiden Sherrell anchor Alabama's interior, while the Crimson Tide's offense showcases versatility by attacking inside and outside at ridiculous speed.
Arkansas State, fresh off an 80-75 season-opening win over Akron, will need big performances from guards Joseph Pinion and Derrian Ford to keep pace.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Pregame:
- Tipoff from Coleman Coliseum is set for 7:00 p.m. CT.
How to Watch: Arkansas State at No. 2 Alabama
Who: Alabama (0-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) at No. 2 Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
When: Friday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m. CT
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: SECN+/ESPN+
Series: Alabama leads 3-0 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 11, 1969.
Last meeting: Alabama dominated Arkansas State 89-65 on Dec. 4, 2023, with forward Jarin Stevenson scoring the most points at 13 off of the bench. Guards Mark Sears and Aaron Estrada and forwards Mo Wague and Grant Nelson also finished with double figures. Wague, who is now at Oklahoma, also led Alabama that game in rebounds (7), steals (4) and blocks (3).
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dismantled UNC Asheville 110-54 in its season opener on Nov. 4 in Coleman Coliseum. Preseason All-American point guard Mark Sears led the Tide in scoring with 20 points, center Clifford Omoruyi led Alabama in rebounds with nine, the same number of assists for guard Labaron Philon. Alabama also went away from its bread and butter of three-point shooting as the Crimson Tide only attempted 18 from behind the arc while scoring 56 points in the paint.
Last time out, Arkansas State: The Red Wolves took down Akron 80-75 in overtime of the MAC-SBC Challenge (and season opener). Guards Joseph Pinion, Derrian Ford and forward Kobe Julien led Arkansas State in scoring with 16, 15 and 14 respectively, forward Rashaud Marshall tallied the most rebounds with 10 and guard Terrance Ford Jr. recorded a team-high five assists.