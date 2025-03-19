Bama Central

Mark Sears Becomes First Consensus First Team All-American in Alabama History

The Crimson Tide guard is in an Alabama league of his own.

Hunter De Siver

Mar 8, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after making the game winning shot to beat the Auburn Tigers in overtime at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after making the game winning shot to beat the Auburn Tigers in overtime at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama men's basketball guard Mark Sears was named an All-American First Team member by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) on Wednesday.

These were the third and fourth organizations that helped to designate the Consensus First Team All-American title and Sears has now officially achieved that status.

Sears becomes the Crimson Tide's first-ever consensus First Team All-American. He was the program's third consensus Second Team All-American last season, joining Brandon Miller and Leon Douglas.

The accolades continue to rake in for Sears as in the last few days he's been named an All-SEC First Team member by both the conference coaches and the Associated Press. Additionally, he is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given to the nation's best point guard, a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy, which is given to the National Player of the Year, and also earned the title of First Team All-American by The Sporting News and the Associated Press.

Sears was also named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press a few months ago, and now he's exceeded those extremely high expectations.

The Crimson Tide has officially turned the 2024-25 page from the regular season to the SEC Tournament and now to the NCAA Tournament. Alabama earned the No. 2 seed in the East Region and will face 15-seed Robert Morris in the Round of 64 in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday.

The NABC and USBWA have nearly identical All-American Teams. The only differences are that Memphis' PJ Haggerty is on the Third Team for NABC but is on the Second Team for USBWA and Wisconsin's John Tonje is on the NABC's Second Team but the USBWA's Third Team.

NABC and USBWA First Team All-Americans

  • Johni Broome, Auburn
  • Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
  • Cooper Flagg, Duke
  • Mark Sears, Alabama
  • Braden Smith, Purdue

Read More:

feed

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

Home/Basketball