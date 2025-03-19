Mark Sears Becomes First Consensus First Team All-American in Alabama History
Alabama men's basketball guard Mark Sears was named an All-American First Team member by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) on Wednesday.
These were the third and fourth organizations that helped to designate the Consensus First Team All-American title and Sears has now officially achieved that status.
Sears becomes the Crimson Tide's first-ever consensus First Team All-American. He was the program's third consensus Second Team All-American last season, joining Brandon Miller and Leon Douglas.
The accolades continue to rake in for Sears as in the last few days he's been named an All-SEC First Team member by both the conference coaches and the Associated Press. Additionally, he is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given to the nation's best point guard, a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy, which is given to the National Player of the Year, and also earned the title of First Team All-American by The Sporting News and the Associated Press.
Sears was also named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press a few months ago, and now he's exceeded those extremely high expectations.
The Crimson Tide has officially turned the 2024-25 page from the regular season to the SEC Tournament and now to the NCAA Tournament. Alabama earned the No. 2 seed in the East Region and will face 15-seed Robert Morris in the Round of 64 in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday.
The NABC and USBWA have nearly identical All-American Teams. The only differences are that Memphis' PJ Haggerty is on the Third Team for NABC but is on the Second Team for USBWA and Wisconsin's John Tonje is on the NABC's Second Team but the USBWA's Third Team.
NABC and USBWA First Team All-Americans
- Johni Broome, Auburn
- Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
- Cooper Flagg, Duke
- Mark Sears, Alabama
- Braden Smith, Purdue