Alabama Women's Basketball Announces 2025-26 TV Schedule: Roll Call
Alabama women's basketball announced its television schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Crimson Tide will have 13 games broadcast on ESPN family networks, the program's most airings in the last three seasons.
Alabama will have a total of 11 conference games streamed on SEC Network, and six additional home games following the ACC/SEC Challenge.
2025-26 Alabama Women's Basketball TV Schedule
- Thursday, Dec. 4 vs. Clemson – 6 p.m. CT – ESPNU
- Sunday, Dec. 14 vs. Jackson State – 3 p.m. CT – SEC Network
- Monday, Jan. 12 at Missouri – 6 p.m. CT – SEC Network
- Thursday, Jan. 15 at Auburn – 8 p.m. CT – SEC Network
- Sunday, Jan. 18 vs. Tennessee – 1 p.m. CT – SEC Network
- Thursday, Jan. 29 at Georgia – 5:30 p.m. CT – SEC Network
- Sunday, Feb. 1 at LSU – 11 a.m. CT – SEC Network
- Thursday, Feb. 5 vs. Ole Miss – 8 p.m. CT – SEC Network
- Sunday, Feb. 8 at Texas A&M – 5 p.m. CT – SEC Network
- Sunday, Feb. 15 vs. Oklahoma – 3 p.m. CT – SEC Network
- Thursday, Feb 19 vs. South Carolina – 7:30 p.m. CT – SEC Network
- Sunday, Feb. 22 at Florida – 11 a.m. CT – SEC Network
- Sunday, March 1 vs. Texas – 11 a.m. CT – SEC Network
Here's the Roll Call for Thursday, October 9, 2025:
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Men's tennis: ITA Fall Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 9 a.m. CT
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Results:
No results
Did You Notice?
- Numerous former Alabama standouts shined during Week 5 of the NFL regular season, and the top performance came from New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. He hauled in his first and second interceptions of his career in the win over the New York Giants and was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
- As the NBA preseason continues, numerous former Alabama standouts are aiming to make a strong impression. Some are eying roster spots, while others are striving for NBA All-Star status during the regular season: Chris Youngblood (Oklahoma City Thunder), Noah Clowney (Brooklyn Nets), Collin Sexton (Charlotte Hornets), Mark Sears (Milwaukee Bucks), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), JD Davison (Houston Rockets), Charles Bediako (Detorit Pistons), Keon Ellis (Sacramento Kings).
- Alabama men's basketball held a media day photo shoot. This included the trend of taking photos with a Polaroid camera.
- Former Alabama and current Los Angeles Sparks guard Sarah Ashlee Barker will spend part of the offseason playing with Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball. The competition, which runs from Feb. 4-28, 2026, features a fast-paced, full-court, 5-on-5 format with an innovative scoring system where every player can lose or win points during each game.
- Alabama baseball outfielder Bryce Fowler interviewed incoming Oklahoma transfer first baseman/outfielder Sam Christiansen.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 9, 1898: Joe Sewell was born in Titus, Ala.
October 9, 1937: A crowd of 8,000 braved rainy conditions to watch Alabama shut out South Carolina 20-0. Charley Holm led the Bama effort with 103 yards rushing on 15 carries while linemen Lew Bostick and Jim Ryba fronted the defensive charge. Scoring touchdowns were Hal Hughes, Joe Kilgrow and Buddy Beard.
October 9, 1972: "Joe Namath and His Jittery Jets" was the cover story of Sports Illustrated. "After two smashing wins, the Jets got ambushed in Houston and now must open at home against Miami, the only NFL team left unbeaten." Those who know their football history are well aware of how that game went.
October 9, 1995:Cam Robinson was born in Monroe, La.
October 9, 2010: Facing its third straight ranked SEC opponent and the first of seven straight teams coming off a bye, the reigning national champion saw its 19-game winning streak come to an end at South Carolina. Stephen Garcia threw three touchdown passes, two to Alshon Jeffery, and Marcus Lattimore scored three times as the 19th-ranked Gamecocks defeated an opponent ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history, 35-21.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"We haven't had this feeling in a long time and we don't want it again."
— Alabama linebacker Dont'a Hightower after losing at South Carolina in 2010