Mark Sears Named Preseason SEC Player of the Year by Coaches

The Crimson Tide point guard also landed a spot on the Preseason All-SEC First Team while Alabama forward Grant Nelson also received recognition by the conference's coaches.

Hunter De Siver

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Just a couple of hours Alabama men's basketball point guard Mark Sears and Grant Nelson were named to the Naismith Trophy watch list, the Crimson Tide duo also received recognition from the SEC coaches on Wednesday.

On Oct. 14, SEC media predicted Alabama to win the SEC Championship, Sears to be named the conference's Player of the Year and an All-SEC First Team member, while Nelson had expectations from the conference to land a spot on the Second Team. On Wednesday, the SEC coaches predicted the exact same thing.

Sears was named an AP All-America Second Team member and All-SEC First Team member last season after averaging 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists. In addition to the aforementioned preseason honors, Sears also received the most votes to land a spot on the Preseason AP All-American Team and is also on the Bob Cousy Award watch list.

Nelson averaged 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. Perhaps his breakout game occurred in the Sweet 16 against one-seeded North Carolina, when he dropped 24 points, 12 rebounds and monstrous five blocks.

Preseason SEC Player of the Year

Mark Sears – Alabama

Preseason All-SEC First Team

Mark Sears – Alabama
Johni Broome – Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida
Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee
Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M

Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Grant Nelson – Alabama
Jonas Aidoo – Arkansas
Johnell Davis – Arkansas
Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss
Josh Hubbard – Mississippi State

Preseason All-SEC Third Team

Chad Baker-Mazara – Auburn
Jaxson Robinson – Kentucky
Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina
Tre Johnson – Texas
Tramon Mark – Texas

This story will be updated.

