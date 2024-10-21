Mark Sears Named to Preseason AP All-American Team
Alabama men's basketball is just a couple of weeks away from the most anticipated season in the history of the program.
On Oct. 14, Alabama was placed at No. 2 in the 2024-25 Preseason AP Poll, easily its highest-ever initial placement. The Crimson Tide has now been ranked in the Preseason AP Poll 22 times, with its previously highest placement coming at No. 7 in 1990-91.
There are many reasons for Alabama's high regard, but perhaps the most influential on-court presence for this esteemed team is point guard Mark Sears. The 2023-24 All-SEC First Team member earned that status once again in the form of the 2024-25 Preseason All-SEC First Team on Oct. 14 and was also predicted as the preseason's SEC Player of the Year.
On Monday, the Associated Press took it one step further by placing Sears on the Preseason AP All-American Team. Sears was a near-unanimous selection for the Associated Press Preseason All-America men’s basketball team released Monday, earning all but one vote from a 55-person national media panel.
The 6-foot-1 point guard was named an AP All-America Second Team member last season after averaging 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
Following the Crimson Tide's first-ever Final Four appearance, Alabama head coach Nate Oats and his staff, several returning players, including Sears, multiple experienced transfers and highly touted incoming freshmen all give Alabama realistic expectations to get two more wins than last season's NCAA Tournament to claim the school's first-ever National Title.
2024-25 AP Preseason All-American Team
Mark Sears, Guard, Alabama
RJ Davis, Guard, North Carolina
Caleb Love, Guard, Arizona
Cooper Flagg, Forward, Duke
Johni Broome, Forward, Auburn
Hunter Dickinson, Center, Kansas