Where Alabama Ranks After Losing to Tennessee

The Crimson Tide continues its drop in the AP and Coaches polls with a second loss on the record.

Katie Windham

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) and Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) try to recover a loose ball during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) and Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) try to recover a loose ball during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time since 2007, Alabama football has lost two games in a season before the month of November. The Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee inside Neyland Stadium, 24-17, on Saturday night.

Alabama has been as high as No. 1 in the polls after beating Georgia in late September and as low as No. 7 prior to this second loss. How did the Crimson Tide stack up in the polls this week?

Alabama dropped to No. 15 in the Coaches Poll, its lowest spot in the rankings since Nov. 2010. The Crimson Tide is the highest-ranked two-loss team. Vanderbilt moved into the rankings for the first time this season.

This story will be updated when the AP Poll releases.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Oregon (51), 7-0, 1323
  2. Georgia (2), 6-1, 1238
  3. Penn State, 6-0, 1197
  4. Ohio State, 5-1, 1107
  5. Miami (FL), 7-0, 1087
  6. Texas, 6-1, 1082
  7. LSU, 6-1, 946
  8. Tennessee, 6-1, 916
  9. Clemson, 6-1, 907
  10. Iowa State, 7-0, 829
  11. Notre Dame, 6-1, 809
  12. BYU, 7-0, 740
  13. Indiana, 7-0, 651
  14. Texas A&M, 6-1, 641
  15. Alabama, 5-2, 554
  16. Kansas State, 6-1, 488
  17. Missouri, 6-1, 486
  18. Ole Miss, 5-2, 444
  19. Boise State, 5-1, 379
  20. Pittsburgh, 6-0, 359
  21. Illinois, 6-1, 347
  22. SMU, 6-1, 249
  23. Army, 7-0, 185
  24. Navy, 6-0, 115
  25. Vanderbilt, 5-2, 37

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Michigan; No. 25 Nebraska

Others Receiving Votes

UNLV 28; Syracuse 27; Washington State 25; Duke 7; Memphis 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 3; Tulane 3; Cincinnati 2; Nebraska 1; Arizona State 1

