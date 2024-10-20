Where Alabama Ranks After Losing to Tennessee
For the first time since 2007, Alabama football has lost two games in a season before the month of November. The Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee inside Neyland Stadium, 24-17, on Saturday night.
Alabama has been as high as No. 1 in the polls after beating Georgia in late September and as low as No. 7 prior to this second loss. How did the Crimson Tide stack up in the polls this week?
Alabama dropped to No. 15 in the Coaches Poll, its lowest spot in the rankings since Nov. 2010. The Crimson Tide is the highest-ranked two-loss team. Vanderbilt moved into the rankings for the first time this season.
This story will be updated when the AP Poll releases.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Oregon (51), 7-0, 1323
- Georgia (2), 6-1, 1238
- Penn State, 6-0, 1197
- Ohio State, 5-1, 1107
- Miami (FL), 7-0, 1087
- Texas, 6-1, 1082
- LSU, 6-1, 946
- Tennessee, 6-1, 916
- Clemson, 6-1, 907
- Iowa State, 7-0, 829
- Notre Dame, 6-1, 809
- BYU, 7-0, 740
- Indiana, 7-0, 651
- Texas A&M, 6-1, 641
- Alabama, 5-2, 554
- Kansas State, 6-1, 488
- Missouri, 6-1, 486
- Ole Miss, 5-2, 444
- Boise State, 5-1, 379
- Pittsburgh, 6-0, 359
- Illinois, 6-1, 347
- SMU, 6-1, 249
- Army, 7-0, 185
- Navy, 6-0, 115
- Vanderbilt, 5-2, 37
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Michigan; No. 25 Nebraska
Others Receiving Votes
UNLV 28; Syracuse 27; Washington State 25; Duke 7; Memphis 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 3; Tulane 3; Cincinnati 2; Nebraska 1; Arizona State 1