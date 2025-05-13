Mark Sears Shoots Lights Out at 2025 NBA Draft Combine
Former Alabama men’s basketball guard Mark Sears may have a ton of accolades in his illustrious collegiate career, but his name has rarely been featured in mocks for the 2025 NBA Draft.
Sears has performed well with a chip on his shoulder in the past, and Tuesday was no different at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.
Dozens of draft prospects participated in drills throughout the annual event which goes from May 11-18, but Sears turned the basketball world upside down during the shooting drills.
Sears shot 26-for-30 on off-dribble mid-range pull-ups (tied for first); 21-for-25 on spot-up 3s (first); 16-for-25 in the 3-point star drill (tied for 11th); 25-for-27 in the side-mid-side 3-point drill (first), per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello.
When combining all of his attempts, Sears shot 69 percent from the field—easily the best performance of the day, per ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony. Tennessee’s Chaz Lanier was the runner-up after shooting 63 percent.
Hopefully Sears’ jaw-dropping numbers increased his draft stock enough for him to be drafted on either June 25-26.
In addition to shooting drills, Sears received the following measurements:
- Height (barefoot): 5'10 3/4''
- Weight: 183.4 pounds
- Wingspan: 6'2"
- Standing reach: 7'8 1/2"
- Hand length: 8 inches
- Hand width: 8 3/4 inches
Sears became the Crimson Tide's first-ever consensus First Team All-American after yet another stellar season averaging team-highs of 18.6 points and 5.1 assists. Sears was also named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press a few months ago, and now he's exceeded those extremely high expectations. Division I's active leading scorer was also a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year finalist and Naismith Trophy semifinalist as he eyes an NBA future.