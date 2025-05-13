Bama Central

Mark Sears Shoots Lights Out at 2025 NBA Draft Combine

The former Alabama guard led all prospects in numerous shooting drills.

Hunter De Siver

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after making a three pointer during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after making a three pointer during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Alabama men’s basketball guard Mark Sears may have a ton of accolades in his illustrious collegiate career, but his name has rarely been featured in mocks for the 2025 NBA Draft.

Sears has performed well with a chip on his shoulder in the past, and Tuesday was no different at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

Dozens of draft prospects participated in drills throughout the annual event which goes from May 11-18, but Sears turned the basketball world upside down during the shooting drills.

Sears shot 26-for-30 on off-dribble mid-range pull-ups (tied for first); 21-for-25 on spot-up 3s (first); 16-for-25 in the 3-point star drill (tied for 11th); 25-for-27 in the side-mid-side 3-point drill (first), per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello.

When combining all of his attempts, Sears shot 69 percent from the field—easily the best performance of the day, per ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony. Tennessee’s Chaz Lanier was the runner-up after shooting 63 percent.

Hopefully Sears’ jaw-dropping numbers increased his draft stock enough for him to be drafted on either June 25-26.

In addition to shooting drills, Sears received the following measurements:

  • Height (barefoot): 5'10 3/4''
  • Weight: 183.4 pounds
  • Wingspan: 6'2"
  • Standing reach: 7'8 1/2"
  • Hand length: 8 inches
  • Hand width: 8 3/4 inches

Sears became the Crimson Tide's first-ever consensus First Team All-American after yet another stellar season averaging team-highs of 18.6 points and 5.1 assists. Sears was also named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press a few months ago, and now he's exceeded those extremely high expectations. Division I's active leading scorer was also a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year finalist and Naismith Trophy semifinalist as he eyes an NBA future.

Read More:

feed

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

Home/Basketball