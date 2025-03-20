Nate Oats Gives Final Outlook on Grant Nelson Injury Ahead Robert Morris Matchup
Alabama men's basketball forward Grant Nelson will be a game-time decision for Friday's NCAA Tournament game against 15-seed Robert Morris, per head coach Nate Oats.
"I mean, our trainers are saying he's day-to-day," Oats said. "He just yesterday passed the ball skill workouts and did not go on our live play in practice today...If he does end up playing, go into practice, live up until then, and just look a little better on Sunday than maybe Friday. But there's a chance he could play, so they're gonna wait to make a decision to see what he looks like tomorrow morning."
Nelson is the Crimson Tide's second-leading scorer and will xx a Robert Morris team that is 42nd in the country in blocks per game with 4.5. The forward's presence in the paint has been key to Alabama's success this season.
Nelson didn't play for the entire second half of the Crimson Tide's SEC Tournament semifinal 104-82 blowout loss to Florida last Saturday due to a knee injury. Nelson went to the locker room with Alabama trainer Clarke Holter after hobbling around the court with 3:40 remaining in the first half.
Alabama head coach Nate Oats said shortly after the bracket reveal last Sunday that "We're hoping to get Grant back by the first round" and will have further details after seeing a knee specialist. They saw the specialist on Monday.
“Not sure he’ll be ready by Friday," Oats said during Hey Coach earlier in the week. "We’re hoping at a minimum that he’d be ready by Sunday with the possibility of maybe Friday. I though he played pretty well. We dodged one, it wasn’t anything too serious with his knee but he will for sure be questionable for Friday."
Nelson was off to a very solid start against Florida as he had nine points on 4 of 7 from the field to go along with three rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in just 10 minutes.
When the Crimson Tide came out of the halftime break, Nelson was not seen warming up nor was he on the bench to open the second half. Nevertheless, he returned to the bench about a minute into the period, but was still hobbling a bit and was wearing the Alabama shorts with the warmup shirt on. That said, Nelson would never take the warmup shirt off.
This story will be updated.