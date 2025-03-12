Nate Oats Lists Three Alabama Players Who Need to Step Up in SEC Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 5 Alabama men's basketball has officially turned the page from the regular season and to the SEC Tournament.
Regular season resumés are often thrown out the window in the postseason and the countless upsets during the NCAA Tournament and conference tournaments over the last several decades reflect that.
That said, teams need players to step up in these one-and-done or win-or-go-home contests. Whether it's the leading scorer or a small role player, everyone needs to elevate their game. During Tuesday's press conference, Alabama head coach Nate Oats revealed a couple of players who need to step up during the SEC Tournament.
“I think [Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson} is one that’s got a lot more than he’s been giving us,” Oats said. “I've got to do a better job of getting it out of him, putting him in positions to succeed.
"Jarin’s a guy that’s guarded [North Carolina guard] RJ Davis, he’s guarded [Mississippi State guard Josh] Hubbard, he’s guarded some of the best guards in the country. He can guard the one through four, even one through five depending on who your five is. Offensively he’s got a lot of upside, he’s been shooting it really well since December, driving it downhill, finishing at the rim."
Stevenson was the first player Oats mentioned but he then detailed the importance of fellow Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate, especially due to his postseason experience.
“[Dioubate] has shown what he’s capable of,” Oats said. “I think he hasn’t quite been as good as he could have been here these last few weeks. We need him. He won us the Grand Canyon game [in last year's NCAA Tournament]. He’s a guy who just gives us something a lot different than pretty much anybody else on the roster.
"We need that out of him. Or maybe an SEC Tournament game or an NCAA Tournament game where he’s the only guy who can do what he does––comes in and sparks us and gives us win.”
Oats also shifted to the backcourt as Alabama guard Aden Holloway has been quiet the past few games. The Crimson Tide sixth-man is one of the premier three-point shooters in the SEC––this year's indisputable best conference in college basketball.
“He’s got to be more aggressive,” Oats said. “We’ve got to probably find some actions to get him going. He’s got to play a little bit better defensively so we can keep him on the floor longer. I think a combination of all that.
"The ball has got to start moving a little more. I think the ball has been a little stagnant and sticky. The more the ball moves, the more open shots he gets. We’ve also played against some pretty good defensive teams that have really good defensive guards.”
The Crimson Tide locked up a double-bye for the SEC Tournament and will be the No. 3 seed. 6-seed Kentucky will face the winner of 14-seed Oklahoma vs. 11-seed Georgia and then whoever comes out on top of that game will go head-to-head with the Crimson Tide on Friday in Nashville.