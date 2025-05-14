Nate Oats Provides Injury Updates for Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Houston Mallette
Alabama men's basketball had a few injury setbacks last season, but guards Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Houston Mallette got the worst of it.
Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles against Oregon in the Players Era Festival Championship and Mallette's lingering injuries to his knees only allowed him to play in six games. These injuries shut down their 2024-25 campaigns very early.
Nevertheless, each of them have been rehabbing for quite some time with hopes of playing in Alabama's first game next season. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats gave an update on Tuesday morning at the Regions Tradition in Birmingham.
"Houston Mallette––we submitted all the paperwork to the SEC for his medical redshirt," Oats said. "We don't anticipate for being any issues there. He's in with [Alabama trainer] Clarke [Holter] about every day in the training room. He's come along really well.
"The one that's obviously a little more concerning with how he's going to be ready for next year is Trelly Wrightsell. But he's way ahead of schedule from everything Clarke tells me he's in there. Clarke says he's working super hard. He's doing everything he needs to do, so we anticipate him being fully ready to go by the first game.
"I mean, he's already jumping. They cleared the jump. He's been up here at Andrews, Dr. Waldrop's in charge of surgery. He's really pleased with where he's at."
Mallette and Wrightsell are two of Alabama's four returning players from last season, as they join fellow guard Aden Holloway and forward Aden Sherrell. Mallette, Wrightsell and Holloway are each competing for the starting point guard spot as that slot needs to be filled.