Nate Oats Reacts to Greg Sankey Signing Affidavit Against Charles Bediako

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Charles Bediako's injunction hearing was adjourned at 10:45 a.m. CT on Friday. Tuscaloosa County judge Daniel Pruet asked for any proposed orders from the attorneys to be filed by 4 p.m., as a verdict is yet to be made.

But throughout the injunction hearing, which lasted one hour and 15 minutes, neither the plaintiff nor defendant mentioned a major development from Thursday evening. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey signed an affidavit in support of the NCAA against Charles Bediako.

"I respectfully ask the Court to uphold the NCAA eligibility rules challenged in this case, which are essential to the integrity of college sports, to the educational mission they serve, and to the opportunities they provide for current and future student-athletes," Sankey wrote.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats discussed Sankey's decision during Friday's press conference.

"I was made aware of that last night," Oats said. "We're really disappointed with all the eligibility issues and inconsistencies and the entire system. Obviously I'm really disappointed that Charles is the one that seems to be where all the focus is.

"There's plenty of others that have been made eligible, whether by NCAA ruling themselves, that are not eligible by what the rules state, or by a court injunction. And for whatever reason, Charles seems to be the only focus anywhere right now, and I'm really disappointed that that's happened, and I'm not sure why.

"But it's not my spot to make any comments on the court proceeding side, I'm not an attorney. We're going to let them handle all of that."

During his 70 games (67 starts from 2021-23) in Tuscaloosa, Bediako averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game. He was a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team during his first year and the conference's All-Defensive Team during his second year.

After not being selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, he went to the NBA G League. Bediako is currently a member of the Motor City Cruise, but spent 2023-24 with the Austin Spurs and 2024-25 with the Grand Rapids Gold. He never played in an NBA game.

Bediako is averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in four games with the Crimson Tide this season.

BamaCentral was in the Tuscaloosa Country courtroom during the hearing. The hearing began at 9:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday. David Holt, Bediako's attorney, made his case up until 9:58 a.m., while went until Taylor Askew, one of the NCAA's attorneys, went until 10:35 a.m. before a 10-minute rebuttal from Holt.

Click here for BamaCentral's notes and quotes taken in chronological order from the case between plaintiff attorney Holt and defendant attorney Askew.

