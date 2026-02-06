Will Alabama Keep Charles Bediako On Scholarship If He Loses Injunction Hearing?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Charles Bediako's injunction hearing was adjourned at 10:45 a.m. CT on Friday. Tuscaloosa County judge Daniel Pruet asked for any proposed orders from the attorneys to be filed by 4 p.m., as a verdict is yet to be made.

One of the key points that David Holt, Bediako's attorney, made throughout this case was that the Crimson Tide center is "working to complete a college degree." He's not just in Tuscaloosa to play basketball.

Alabama will face Auburn on the road on Saturday, and if the verdict is not made before tipoff, Bediako will be eligible to play. But should he lose the hearing against the NCAA, will Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats keep him on scholarship?

"Yeah, 100 percent," Oats said during Friday's press conference. "Charles is our guy, That's been our point since the beginning. This isn't some random 23-year-old playing professionally in Europe for four years, bringing over as a mercenary halfway through season, like some other places have done.

"That's not what we got going. Charles is our guy. Charles went to school here for four years. I've got a relationship with Charles. It's why the whole thing makes sense. He's within his five-year window. He's trying to get his degree.

"If Charles is unable to keep playing, I'm not sure what happened in the hearing, I was at practice, I'm not sure what happened in the hearing. and whatever. But, yeah, Charles is in school. He's going to remain in school. He wants to get his degree."

Oats was also asked if Alabama is preparing for the Iron Bowl of Basketball as if Bediako is eligible.

"We're playing like Charles is good to go," Oats said. "I think the right thing will be done here."

During his 70 games (67 starts from 2021-23) in Tuscaloosa, Bediako averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game. He was a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team during his first year and the conference's All-Defensive Team during his second year.

After not being selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, he went to the NBA G League. Bediako is currently a member of the Motor City Cruise, but spent 2023-24 with the Austin Spurs and 2024-25 with the Grand Rapids Gold. He never played in an NBA game.

Bediako is averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in four games with the Crimson Tide this season.

Read More: