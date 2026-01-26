Nate Oats References NFL Legend When Discussing Alabama's Health

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball traveled into unfamilar territory on Monday morning, as the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25.

It's UA's lowest placement since December 2023 and there have been a variety of factors that have led to head coach Nate Oats and company tallying six losses, including a 3-3 start to SEC play. The rigorous nonconference schedule certainly plays a role, as Alabama lost to the current No. 1, No. 6 and No. 12 teams in the AP Top 25.

However, injuries have been perhaps the main theme of the Tide's season. In 19 games, Alabama has put together roughly a dozen different starting lineup combinations and Houston Mallette and Noah Williamson are the only players to see time in each contest. But to Oats, injuries are not an excuse for some of these losses.

"We put five guys on the floor on Saturday and Tennessee put five guys on the floor," Oats said during Monday's press conference. "Our five guys we put on the floor were good enough to get the win. So we can't sit around here waiting to get healthy to play good basketball. We have to play great basketball with who's available to play. That's sports. That's how things go blood.

"Shoot, if Drew Bledsoe never got hurt, maybe we don't know who Tom Brady is. Like, you've got to have guys step up. Injuries are a part of sports, and the guys that play on the floor got to be ready to play, they have to play well enough for us to get wins and that's how we're going to approach it.

"But we can't sit around and wait for guys to get healthy and start playing good basketball. That's not how it works."

Former New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe suffered a severe chest injury on Sept. 23, 2001, and a 24-year-old second-year player named Tom Brady filled in for him. Brady went on to win the Super Bowl that same season and in addition to his six other rings, he had countless other accolades leading to the former sixth-round pick being considered one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports.

Due to Alabama players consistently appearing in the injury reports before games, Oats is expecting that those who are healthy step up on a nightly basis. There's been a couple instances of this happening, but not enough.

That said, despite its No. 9 placement in the latest SEC standings, the Crimson Tide still has a handful of weeks to boost its health. And if/when that day comes, Oats shared how high the potential of the Crimson Tide could be.

"We've seen some of the better teams in the country. We played Purdue, played Illinois, huge win without [Kylan] Boswell. Played Gonzaga, one of the better teams. I think we can compete with every one of those teams. Obviously we played Arizona, that didn't go great, but we were in that one for 25 minutes or so.

"I think if we get everybody healthy, and we play to our full capability, we can compete with anybody in the country. Now, we haven't been healthy all year. We still don't have our full allotment of guys, so that's a big if."

Alabama will not be fully healthy for Tuesday night's home game against Missouri, as starting forward Amari Allen, who missed the Tennessee loss, is doubtful. Fellow starter and Tennessee absentee Aden Holloway is expected to play, but he likely will not be 100 percent.

The time is now for Crimson Tide players to step up.

