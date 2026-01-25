How to Watch No. 17 Alabama Basketball Against Missouri

No. 17 Alabama will play its 20th game of the regular season, and the seventh of SEC play, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at home against Missouri.

That said, home-court advantage hasn't exactly been the Crimson Tide's narrative against the conference this season, as it has lost its last two games at Coleman Coliseum. Both losses came against unranked teams: Texas on Jan. 10 and Tennessee on Saturday night.

Alabama aims for a much-needed win against unranked Mizzou, but it won't be easy. The Crimson Tide had its worst defensive performance of last season in a road loss to the Tigers, and Missouri will be coming off a game where it had an overtime-forcing and a game-winning buzzer-beater against Oklahoma.

Can head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide turn that momentum into its own on Tuesday evening?

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Missouri

Who: Missouri (14-6, 4-3 SEC) at No. 17 Alabama (13-6, 3-3 SEC)

What: Alabama's seventh game of SEC Play (fourth at home)

When: Saturday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m. CT (**was originally 8 p.m.**)

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 81 (Alabama), Channel 392 (Missouri)

Series: Alabama leads 15-8, with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 10, 1977. The Crimson Tide is 9-2 at home against the Tigers.

Last Meeting: The then-No. 4 Crimson Tide fell to then-No. 15 Missouri 110-98 on the road on Feb. 19, 2025. It was the Tigers' most points in an SEC game in program history. Mizzou had a 12-0 lead two minutes into the game and Alabama had to play catch-up throughout the night. Tigers big man Mark Mitchell (31 points) and guard Caleb Grill (25) absolutely dominated the Crimson Tide in its worst defensive performance of the season. Alabama came within six points multiple times in the second half, mainly due to the effort of guard Mark Sears' season-high 35 points, but the rest of the team couldn't get it done.

Last time out, Alabama: Then-No. 17 Alabama fell to Tennessee 79-73 at home on Jan. 24. All eyes were on NBA G League player Charles Bediako returning to the Crimson Tide, as in his only game of a 10-day restraining order (the injunction hearing will be on Tuesday), he finished with 13 points, three rebounds and a pair of steals and blocks in 25 minutes. Labaron Philon Jr. led UA with 26 points, but it wasn't enough. While the Crimson Tide held its own without Aden Holloway and Amari Allen, Tennessee started extremely strong in the second half, as Volunteers Nate Ament (29 points) and Ja'Kobi Gillespie (24) combined for 53 points on the night.

Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers took down Oklahoma 88-87 in overtime at home on Jan. 24. Missouri's Trent Pierce hit a 37-foot 3-point jumper at the buzzer to force overtime. But the buzzer-beaters didn't end there, as down two after OU's Xzayvier Brown converted an inside shot with four seconds left, Tigers standout Mark Mitchell hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired. It was Mitchell's 25th point, as he also led the Tigers in rebounds with 10, including five on the offensive glass. T.O. Barrett (21 points) and Jayden Stone (20) were also huge for Mizzou, as they combined for 41 points and 13 rebounds.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (22.2 on 52.0 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.8, including 1.9 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.0 with 2.8 turnovers)

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.7 on 55.3 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.5, including 1.8 offensive)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.6 with 1.9 turnovers)

