Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Falling to Tennessee

After 11 weeks into the regular season, Alabama men's basketball entered its home matchup against Tennessee as the No. 17 team in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll.

It was the Crimson Tide's only game this past week, as it had a full week to prepare, but Alabama fell to the Volunteers 79-73 on Saturday night. The result brought Alabama's losing streak against Tennessee to five games. It's the first time that the Tide has dropped this many games to the Vols since 1968-72 — a streak that came two years before Oats was born (Oct. 13, 1974).

Alabama's third loss in SEC play brought the Crimson Tide down to No. 23 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.

The AP Top 25 will be released at around 12 p.m. CT and this story will be updated with Alabama's placement in it. Additionally, this article will include the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

Against Kentucky, All eyes were on NBA G League player Charles Bediako returning to the Crimson Tide, as in his only game of a 10-day restraining order (the injunction hearing will be on Tuesday), he finished with 13 points, three rebounds and a pair of steals and blocks in 25 minutes. Labaron Philon Jr. led UA with 26 points, but it wasn't enough.

While the Crimson Tide held its own without Aden Holloway and Amari Allen, Tennessee started extremely strong in the second half, as Volunteers Nate Ament (29 points) and Ja'Kobi Gillespie (24) combined for 53 points on the night.

Alabama will play its 20th game of the regular season, and the seventh of SEC play, against Missouri on Tuesday at home.

Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (USF win, Kennesaw State win): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

After Week 8 (Holiday break): No. 15 in Coaches Poll (AP Top 25 not released during break)

After Week 9 (Yale win, Kentucky win): No. 13 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 10 (Vanderbilt loss, Texas loss): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

After Week 11 (Mississippi State win, Oklahoma win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 17 in Coaches Poll

After Week 12 (Tennessee loss): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 23 in Coaches Poll

Read More: