How to Watch No. 18 Alabama Basketball At Oklahoma

No. 18 Alabama will play its 18th game of the regular season, and the fifth of SEC play, on Saturday, Jan. 17, on the road against Oklahoma.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Sooners last season in the only meeting between the two programs, but the rosters look a bit different. In fact, former Alabama forward Derrion Reid transferred to Oklahoma in the offseason.

The McDonald's All-American dealt with a hamstring injury for a good chunk of the 2024-25 season as he missed 13 total games during his freshman campaign. Reid averaged 6.0 points in 14 minutes per contest at UA. Reid has started in every game for OU this season, as he's tallied 11.4 points, the fourth-most on the team, in 25.5 minutes per game.

Believe it or not, Reid isn't the only former Alabama player on the Sooners, as starting 6-foot-10 forward Mohamed Wague was a member of the 2023-24 Final Four team. He's spent the last two years in Norman, Okla., and currently leads Oklahoma in rebounds per game with 7.2, including 3.2 on the offensive glass.

Alabama is coming into Saturday's matchup following a road win over Mississippi State. Head coach Nate Oats and company sit at 2-2 in SEC play, and a second consecutive win could spark some momentum.

How to Watch: Alabama at Oklahoma

Who: No. 18 Alabama (12-5, 2-2 SEC) at Oklahoma (11-6, 1-3 SEC)

What: Alabama's fifth game of SEC Play (third on the road)

When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 12 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 190 (Alabama), Channel 374 (Oklahoma)

Series: Oklahoma leads 7-4, with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 14, 1970.

Last Meeting: Then-No. 5 Alabama ran through then-undefeated No. 12 Oklahoma 107-79 at home in the SEC opener on Jan. 4, 2025. This was the Sooners' first-ever SEC game as a member of the conference. Mark Sears (22 points), Labaron Philon (16), Grant Nelson (12), Derrion Reid (11), Clifford Omoruyi (10), and Aden Holloway (10) each tallied double-figures. Sears and Philon combined for 38 points and 15 assists and Omoruyi and Nelson combined for 22 points and 18 rebounds. Sears and Nelson each recorded double-doubles.

Last time out, Alabama: No. 18 Alabama dominated Mississippi State 97-82 on the road on Jan. 13, but that final score doesn't frame the entire story. The Crimson Tide, which only had eight scholarship players available due to various injuries, found itself trailing 29-15 with less than eight minutes to go in the first half. However, Alabama went on a 21-5 run to close out the half and came out strong out of the break as well. The Tide tallied 82 points in the final 28 minutes, as Labaron Philon and Aiden Sherrell logged career-highs in points with 32 and 22, respectively. Additionally, freshman Amari Allen recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Last time out, Oklahoma: The Sooners fell to No. 19 Florida 96-79 at home on Jan. 13. Oklahoma couldn't get a full-team performance going, as Xzayvier Brown (24 points), Tae Davis (17) and Kirill Elatontsev (17) combined for over 73 percent of its points. Davis led OU in rebounds (8) and assists (4). The Gators had five players score in the double digits, including 40 combined points by returning national champions Thomas Haugh (21) and Rueben Chinyelu (19).

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.3 on 53.2 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.4, including 1.9 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.1 with 2.9 turnovers)

Oklahoma Stat Leaders

Points: Nijel Pack (15.7 on 48.0 FG%)

Rebounds: Mohamed Wague (7.2, including 3.2 offensive)

Assists: Xzayvier Brown (3.2 with 1.8 turnovers)

