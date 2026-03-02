Alabama Basketball Expected To Be Without Three Players For Rest of Year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball has dealt with injuries throughout the season.

The Crimson Tide has put out over a dozen starting lineups, as head coach Nate Oats and company have had to constantly adapt. But UA has looked much healthier lately, as it has run a 10-man lineup a couple of times over the last few games.

Alabama guard Davion Hannah (medical condition), forward Keitenn Bristow (leg) and center Collins Onyejiaka (medical condition) have each been out for quite some time. As Alabama enters its penultimate game of the regular season against Georgia, Oats gave an update on this trio during Monday's press conference.

"I don't think any of them will play the rest of this year, based on how it's gone so far," Oats said.

"I think Collins is not cleared to do anything outside of free throws. A basic layup. He can't go through a full skill workout when you're dealing with the heart, obviously. We take all of that very seriously, so they're not clearing him until he's 100 percent.

"The other two have worked their back way to where they could practice with us. I just don't think, with all of the reps that they've had to miss, it makes a lot of sense to insert them back at this point."

Onyejiaka was declared "out indefinitely" on Nov. 12 — two games into the season. He scored his first collegiate points in the season opener against North Dakota and also grabbed five rebounds in six minutes. In four minutes against St. John's he had one rebound.

A 4-star center prospect who was originally a member of the 2026 class, Onyejiaka reclassified and officially committed to Alabama over the summer. The 6-foot-11, 265-pounder from The Newman School in Boston was ranked as the No. 11 center in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.

Hannah was also diagnosed with a medical condition after playing 10 games. In that span, the freshman averaged 3.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks in 12.8 minutes per game.

A 4-star shooting guard from Link Academy in Branson, Mo., Hannah announced his commitment to Alabama on Nov. 15, 2024. The 6-foot-6, 190-pounder transferred to Link Academy in June ahead of his senior season of basketball.

Bristow's season also ended after his 10 games played. He was dealing with a multitude of setbacks, but a leg injury after the Texas game proved to be long-term. Bristow averaged 3.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks in 12.6 minutes per contest.

The former Tarleton State forward was named the WAC Freshman of the Year in 2024-25 after averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Bristow shot 32.8 percent from behind the arc and 46.1 percent from the floor. He also led all WAC freshmen with 1.1 steals per game.