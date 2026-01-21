NCAA Reacts to Tuscaloosa Judge Granting Charles Bediako Temporary Eligibility

The last 16 hours or so have been quite whirlwind for college basketball, and it surrounds just one former Alabama player.

On Tuesday, it was first reported by AL.com that Charles Bediako suing the NCAA with hopes of gaining eligibility to return to the college level. But just a couple of hours later, the NCAA released a statement regarding the former Crimson Tide center, saying that he "signed three NBA contracts after competing in college for two seasons. The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract."

Tuscaloosa County judge James Roberts granted former Alabama center Charles Bediako a temporary restraining order against the NCAA on Wednesday morning, per AL.com. This makes the NBA G League player immediately eligible to play for the Crimson Tide, including Saturday's game against Tennessee. However, this is a 10-day restraining order, as a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27.

The NCAA released another statement following Roberts' grant on Wednesday at around 11:40 a.m. CT.

"These attempts to sidestep NCAA rules and recruit individuals who have finished their time in college or signed NBA contracts are taking away opportunities from high school student," the NCAA wrote. "A judge ordering the NCAA let a former NBA player take the court Saturday against actual college student-athletes is exactly why Congress must step in and empower college sports to enforce our eligibility rules."

This statement comes 40 minutes after the University of Alabama shared its own message.

"The University of Alabama supports Charles and his ongoing efforts to be reinstated for competition while he works to complete his degree," UA wrote.”

During his 70 games (67 starts) in Tuscaloosa, Bediako averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game. He was a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team during his first year and the conference's All-Defensive Team during his second year.

After not being selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, he went to the NBA G League. Bediako is currently a member of the Motor City Cruise, but spent 2023-24 with the Austin Spurs and 2024-25 with the Grand Rapids Gold. He has never played in an NBA game.

Whether it's NIL, the House settlement, rivalries or rankings, debates will never end in college sports. But perhaps the newest hot topic is that NBA G League players and international professionals are taking a step back into college basketball.

Taking this route could help players profit off their name, image and likeness often more than their compensation in the G League. It could also expose them a bit more to the basketball world and even NBA scouts. While adding players with professional experience could help a college basketball team, it would also take away scholarships and playing time from high schoolers interested in the program.

