'Put Me In': Injured Grant Nelson Subs in for Alabama to Help Put Robert Morris Away
CLEVELAND –– More often than not, a 2-seed takes its foot slightly off the pedal against a 15-seed and comes out of the game comfortably up top.
This was not the case for Alabama men's basketball as the Crimson Tide survived Robert Morris 90-81 in the Round of 64 on Friday in Cleveland.
Alabama didn't come into this one at full strength as starting forward Grant Nelson suffered a knee injury in the SEC Tournament semifinal loss to Florida. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats listed him as questionable earlier in the week and he was upgraded to a game-time decision on Thursday. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Nelson was "available" just a couple of hours before the game but Oats said he wouldn't start and would be subbed into the game "if needed."
The Crimson Tide struggled down low defensively as Robert Morris dominated the offensive boards, which led to just a 62-58 lead for Alabama with 8:47 left in regulation. Oats decided to break the in-case-of-emergency glass and sub Nelson in.
"When he told me he was ready, I think he sensed it," Oats said on the TruTV broadcast after the game. "We can't afford to lose this. He stood up, like, 'Put me in.' We were trying to get out of that game without playing him, but it does us no good if he doesn't play and we go home."
Robert Morris took its first lead of the game a couple of minutes after Nelson first came into the game. However, immediately after this big moment, Nelson threw down a ferocious dunk and the Crimson Tide went on a run. Nelson regained the lead for Alabama with that dunk to make it 66-65 and the Tide went up 83-71 roughly four minutes later.
As previously stated, Alabama really struggled on the glass throughout this one as Robert Morris forward Amarion Dickerson had more offensive rebounds than the entire Crimson Tide combined., but in the final nine minutes––the time left when Nelson subbed in, the Alabama out-rebounded the Colonials 13-8 in that span.
"I trust him. He shows up big in big games," Oats said during the postgame press conference. "I think he'll be alright. We gave him a bunch of rehab because we are for sure going to need him no matter which team we play. [Saint Mary's and Vanderbilt] got a lot bigger frontcourt."
Nelson finished the game with five points, three rebounds (one offensive), and a steal in seven minutes of action on Friday.
"I mean I wanted to play the whole time but it comes down to just being smart about it and not rush it," Nelson said. "But there's no point if our season is on the line. Our season was over if we lost. I felt good, I wanted to play the whole game. [Oats and I] made eye contact when the game was close, and he subbed me in."
Although he wasn't the starter forward Mouhamed Dioubate essentially filled Nelson's role prior to him subbing in as he finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and a block. Nevertheless, he was thrilled to see Nelson trot to the scorers table.
"Grant is a positive teammate," Dioubate said. "He always uplifts us. He's one of the leaders, one of the seniors on the team. When things start going well with Grant, he always speaks up, and that's what we need on this team."