Seton Hall at No. 18 Alabama Basketball: Game Central Rundown
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TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 18 Alabama is back in Coleman Coliseum for the fourth game of its five-game opening home stand, and it is the first high-major opponent of the season as the Seton Hall Pirates come to Tuscaloosa.
Here's all the info you need for Alabama's fourth game of the season.
Latest Injury News for Seton Hall at Alabama
There will be no official pregame availability report since this is a non-conference matchup, but Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during his Thursday press conference that sophomore forwardm Jamarion Davis-Fleming would be unlikely to play in Friday night's game as he has not been practicing throughout the week.
Seton Hall at Alabama Game Information
Who: Seton Hall (0-3) at No. 18 Alabama (3-0)
When: Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m. CT
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
All-Time Series: Tied 1-1 with the first matchup occurring on March 13, 2001.
Officials: TBA
Last Meeting: The Pirates beat Alabama 83-78 on Nov. 19, 2010, in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Trevor Releford and Senario Hillman combined for 38 points, but it wasn't enough. Tony Mitchell logged 13 points, as he and Chris Hines were responsible for 20 of Alabama's 38 rebounds. The Tide held a 5-point lead at halftime, but the Pirates outscored UA by 10 in the second period. Jeremy Hazell scored 27 points for Seton Hall, with three other starters also finishing in double figures.
How to Watch, Listen to Seton Hall at Alabama
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
SiriusXM: 81 (Alabama), 988 (Seton Hall)
Betting Odds for Seton Hall at Alabama
Spread: Alabama -17.5
Over/Under: 156.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: Seton Hall at Alabama
- Can Alabama play to its pace? Seton Hall likes to play at a much slower pace than the Crimson Tide, so which team will be able to dictate the tempo?
- Part of the reason Oats scheduled Seton Hall was to test his team's physicality early in the season. Will Alabama be able to match the physicality of the Pirates?
Seton Hall at Alabama Starting Lineups
TBA
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_