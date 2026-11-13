Seton Hall at No. 18 Alabama Basketball: Game Central Rundown

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 18 Alabama is back in Coleman Coliseum for the fourth game of its five-game opening home stand, and it is the first high-major opponent of the season as the Seton Hall Pirates come to Tuscaloosa.

Here's all the info you need for Alabama's fourth game of the season.

Latest Injury News for Seton Hall at Alabama

There will be no official pregame availability report since this is a non-conference matchup, but Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during his Thursday press conference that sophomore forwardm Jamarion Davis-Fleming would be unlikely to play in Friday night's game as he has not been practicing throughout the week.

Seton Hall at Alabama Game Information

Who: Seton Hall (0-3) at No. 18 Alabama (3-0)

When: Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

All-Time Series: Tied 1-1 with the first matchup occurring on March 13, 2001.

Officials: TBA

Last Meeting: The Pirates beat Alabama 83-78 on Nov. 19, 2010, in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Trevor Releford and Senario Hillman combined for 38 points, but it wasn't enough. Tony Mitchell logged 13 points, as he and Chris Hines were responsible for 20 of Alabama's 38 rebounds. The Tide held a 5-point lead at halftime, but the Pirates outscored UA by 10 in the second period. Jeremy Hazell scored 27 points for Seton Hall, with three other starters also finishing in double figures.

How to Watch, Listen to Seton Hall at Alabama

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: 81 (Alabama), 988 (Seton Hall)

Betting Odds for Seton Hall at Alabama

Spread: Alabama -17.5

Over/Under: 156.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Seton Hall at Alabama

Can Alabama play to its pace? Seton Hall likes to play at a much slower pace than the Crimson Tide, so which team will be able to dictate the tempo?

Part of the reason Oats scheduled Seton Hall was to test his team's physicality early in the season. Will Alabama be able to match the physicality of the Pirates?

Seton Hall at Alabama Starting Lineups

TBA

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.