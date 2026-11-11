How to Watch Seton Hall at No. 18 Alabama Basketball

Alabama basketball is 3-0 in the 2026-27 season, as it turns the page to a home matchup against Seton Hall on Nov. 13.

Alabama scheduled a home-and-home series with Seton Hall during the offseason, as next year's matchup will be in Newark, New Jersey.

Seton Hall finished the 2025-26 season 21-12, including a 10-10 record against the Big East, which ranked fourth in the conference. Shaheen Holloway was unanimously named Big East Coach of the Year for his efforts, after the Pirates were 7-25 (2-18 Big East) in 2024-25. And like Alabama, the Pirates are also 3-0 to start the year.

Here's your viewing guide for Alabama's fourth game of the 2026-27 season.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Seton Hall

Who: Seton Hall (3-0, 0-0 Big East) at No. 18 Alabama (3-0, 0-0 SEC)

When: Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: 81 (Alabama), 988 (Seton Hall)

All-Time Series: Alabama and Seton Hall have only met twice in 2001 and 2010, with each team tallying a victory.

Last Meeting: The Pirates beat Alabama 83-78 on Nov. 19, 2010, in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Trevor Releford and Senario Hillman combined for 38 points, but it wasn't enough. Tony Mitchell logged 13 points, as he and Chris Hines were responsible for 20 of Alabama's 38 rebounds. The Tide held a 5-point lead at halftime, but the Pirates outscored UA by 10 in the second period. Jeremy Hazell scored 27 points for Seton Hall, with three other starters also finishing in double figures.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dismantled Oakland 109-68 at home on Nov. 9. London Jemison tied a career-high 20 points on 7 of 7 from the field. Six of those shots (and makes) were from behind the arc. Alabama shot 24 of 46 (52.2 percent) from deep, only taking 16 attempts from two-point range! UA tied a school record with 30 assists. Aden Holloway made his season debut against Oakland after serving a suspension, finishing with 12 points on 4 of 8 from deep.

Last Time Out, Seton Hall: The Pirates outlasted Charlotte 68-62 in Philadelphia. Roddie Anderson led Seton Hall with 17 points, but he got some help off the bench from Devin Williams' 16 points and Mihailo Petrovic's 12. Williams also recorded a team-high two blocks, while Petrovic led the Pirates in assists (6) and steals (3). This was enough to fend off Charlotte guard Keyshuan Tillery's 20-4-4 stat line.

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