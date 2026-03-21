Shared USA Basketball Experience Connects Nate Oats, Grant McCasland Before Round of 32

TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday’s Round of 32 matchup between Alabama and Texas Tech will not be the first time head coaches Nate Oats and Grant McCasland have shared the same sideline.

The two coaches worked together last summer as part of the USA Basketball U-19 coaching process, giving each a chance to see how the other operates up close.

For Oats, the time around McCasland reinforced the reputation the Texas Tech coach has built throughout his career.

“His intensity, coaching effort plays, defense, his attention to detail on the defensive end,” Oats said, “… you can tell his guys want to play hard for him, but he coaches his guys hard. He holds them accountable.”

Oats served as a court coach for three days during the process, while McCasland was part of the staff for the entire event under Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd. Even in that short time, Oats said McCasland’s leadership stood out.

“I've known Grant for a while. He's good,” Oats said. “Like I said, his teams win everywhere he's been, they win. They win at a ridiculously high level at Texas Tech.”

McCasland said the respect goes both ways. While working alongside Oats, he was impressed by the Alabama coach’s competitiveness and willingness to confront and challenge players directly.

“I thought his approach and how competitive he is and how honest he is, but how he believes in people was real, and I really respected that about him,” McCasland said. “I mean, he didn't shy away from a tough conversation, but he did it with belief and he did it with a purpose that I think builds people up, and that's rare these days, to find someone that has that competitiveness but can get people to believe, and really a ton of respect for the way he has his teams playing as hard as they play and as together as they play with the talent that we have.”

The two coaches will now meet with their seasons on the line after both teams advanced in the opening round.

Texas Tech defeated Akron 91–71 on Friday behind an all-around offensive effort that saw five players score at least 14 points. Guard Christian Anderson –– a hopeful first-round pick in this summer's NBA Draft –– made several momentum plays in the second half as the Red Raiders pulled away late.

Alabama advanced with a 90–70 win over Hofstra, led by a dominant second half from sophomore guard Labaron Philon. Philon scored 21 of his game-high 29 points after halftime while also adding eight rebounds and seven assists.

Despite their different styles, as Alabama opts for a fast-paced, analytics-driven offense compared to Texas Tech’s more controlled system, both coaches said their brief time working together last summer left a lasting impression.

“Respect Coach Oats,” McCasland said. “… I just really respect the competitiveness they play with.”

Less than a year after sharing the same sideline during the USA Basketball process, the two will meet again, this time with a spot in the Sweet 16 at stake.

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