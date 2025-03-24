Specs-Free Chris Youngblood Doesn't Miss from 3 Against Saint Mary's
CLEVELAND–– Ever since getting hit in the face against Auburn, Alabama guard Chris Youngblood has been wearing protective eyewear during the Crimson Tide's game.
But heading into Alabama's Round of 32 matchup against Saint Mary's with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line, Youngblood decided he'd had enough of the spectacles after going 1-for-6 from beyond the arc in the Crimson Tide's first NCAA Tournament game.
"I might have gotten in my head, went 1-for-6 last game," Youngblood said. "Forget these glasses and get back to the normal CY."
Youngblood led Alabama in scoring with 13 points on Sunday night and was a perfect 3 of 3 from beyond the arc.
The glasses were mainly used to protect Youngblood if he got hit in the face again to prevent re-aggrevating the eye, but the tint and smudges during the game were starting to bother him.
"I told Clarke [Holter] I haven’t gotten hit in the face in like four games, so it’s time to let go of these glasses," Youngblood said.
The transfer guard has been one of Alabama's best 3-pointer shooters this season, and when he gets going, it takes the Crimson Tide offense to a whole new level.
"I felt pretty good, just letting the game come to me," Youngblood said. "I've been feeling good for a minute, the shots just haven't been falling. So just keep on doing what I do and let the game come to me."
His Alabama teammate Derrion Reid noticed during warmups that Youngblood was no longer wearing the protective goggles. After a 13-point performance on a perfect shooting night, Youngblood likely won't wear the specs again.
" I’m going to tell him to never put them on ever again," Reid said.