Bama Central

Specs-Free Chris Youngblood Doesn't Miss from 3 Against Saint Mary's

For the first time this postseason, the Alabama guard ditched his protective goggles and ended up leading the Crimson Tide in scoring on the way to a Sweet 16 berth.

Katie Windham

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Chris Youngblood (8) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Luke Barrett (33) in the first half during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena
Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Chris Youngblood (8) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Luke Barrett (33) in the first half during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

CLEVELAND–– Ever since getting hit in the face against Auburn, Alabama guard Chris Youngblood has been wearing protective eyewear during the Crimson Tide's game.

But heading into Alabama's Round of 32 matchup against Saint Mary's with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line, Youngblood decided he'd had enough of the spectacles after going 1-for-6 from beyond the arc in the Crimson Tide's first NCAA Tournament game.

"I might have gotten in my head, went 1-for-6 last game," Youngblood said. "Forget these glasses and get back to the normal CY."

Youngblood led Alabama in scoring with 13 points on Sunday night and was a perfect 3 of 3 from beyond the arc.

The glasses were mainly used to protect Youngblood if he got hit in the face again to prevent re-aggrevating the eye, but the tint and smudges during the game were starting to bother him.

"I told Clarke [Holter] I haven’t gotten hit in the face in like four games, so it’s time to let go of these glasses," Youngblood said.

The transfer guard has been one of Alabama's best 3-pointer shooters this season, and when he gets going, it takes the Crimson Tide offense to a whole new level.

"I felt pretty good, just letting the game come to me," Youngblood said. "I've been feeling good for a minute, the shots just haven't been falling. So just keep on doing what I do and let the game come to me."

His Alabama teammate Derrion Reid noticed during warmups that Youngblood was no longer wearing the protective goggles. After a 13-point performance on a perfect shooting night, Youngblood likely won't wear the specs again.

" I’m going to tell him to never put them on ever again," Reid said.

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Basketball