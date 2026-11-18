TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Jaxon Richardson already has enough highlight reel dunks for his own segment on SportsCenter, and the Alabama forward is just five games into his college career.

Like this:

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Richardson had 12 points on six made baskets in the Crimson Tide's 109-91 win over Kennesaw State in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night, and five of those six makes were dunks.

"My mindset going to the rim is just tear it off," Richardson said after the game. "I’ve been having having that mindset since high school, so definitely got to carry it over here."

Richardson, like his father Jason Richardson (two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner), is known for his dunks. He won the 2026 McDonald's All-American Dunk Contest, and that skill is making an immediate impact for the Crimson Tide. Alabama head coach Nate Oats is hoping Richardson's fearlessness around the rim can rub off on some of his teammates.

"Anything close to the rim, he feels like he’s gonna go dunk it," Oats said. "He goes strong. I think some of his teammates can learn about going strong with some physicality to the rim. I mean, he’s not really bothered by people around him.”

The high-flying dunks provide a spark for the crowd but also his teammates.

"Those type of energy plays, they make a really big impact on both sides of the floor," Alabama forward Drew Fielder said.

Richardson's performance against Kennesaw State wasn't just impressive on the offensive end. He also won the hard hat award for the game, becoming the first player to take the title from Brandon Garrison so far this season. Richardson had six rebounds, a block and two steals in 18 minutes played.

Oats has been calling on his team to be more physical and keeps putting a big emphasis on rebounding. Alabama was out-rebounded by Kennesaw State 41 to 40.

"He's not afraid to go up in traffic and dunk the ball, he’s also not afraid to go up in traffic and grab a rebound either," Oats said. "So the fact that he led us in rebounding is not surprising.”

Tuesday night's game was the last mid-major opponent before the Crimson Tide (5-0) enters a brutal stretch of non-conference play, and Alabama will start slimming down the rotation. Richardson made the most of his minutes in the win and proved why he belongs in the rotation moving forward.

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