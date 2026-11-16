The Alabama Freshman Nate Oats Wants to 'Get Locked In' Against Kennesaw State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball has been running an 11-man rotation over the last two games, as divvying up the minutes will be a challenge for Nate Oats as the season progresses.

Alabama freshman Tarris Bouie played for 19 minutes in the season opener, 16 against Arkansas State and 17 against Oakland. But he was only on the floor for four minutes during this past Friday's win over Seton Hall, and he didn't see any action in the second half despite it being a close contest.

"He was able to practice some today, but he's got some lower-leg injuries he's dealing with. So we've got to get him healthy," Oats said during Monday's press conference.

The Crimson Tide ran a 12-man rotation during the first two games, but Jamarion Davis-Fleming missed the past two due to a leg injury. Oats said that Davis-Fleming is week-to-week and is hoping he'll be available for the Players Era Championships in Las Vegas next week.

Oats also mentioned that everyone else on the roster should be good to go for Tuesday's home game against Kennesaw State, meaning Bouie should see an uptick in minutes. So, what is Oats looking for in Bouie against the Owls?

"I just need to see like a competitive attitude about him," Oats said. "No excuses. Find a way to get the job done. Are you attacking on offense? Are you playing physical? If they're pushing off your drive, are you able to play with some physicality on offense?

"Defensively, you have to have some activity. He also didn't have a blue-collar point in those four minutes. He's been one of our leaders when he's locked in. So I think when we can get him locked in, stay focused on winning stuff, he's been pretty good. So we've got to get him there."

Every game and practice, Tide players are given a certain amount of non-scoreboard points for deflections, steals, blocks, rebounds and loose balls. Offensive rebounds, diving on the floor and drawing fouls are also methods of gaining blue-collar points. Whichever player tallies the most at the end of the day/night is rewarded with a construction worker hard hat.

Brandon Garrison is 4 of 4 on Hard Hats to start the regular season, but Bouie earned the honor during Alabama's first preseason game, when he swiped an absurd six steals in the win over Furman.

During the first three games, Bouie mostly showed his abilities on the offensive end of the ball via his dunking and shots from deep, but he's proven himself defensively, too. Bouie's hops help him as a rebounder and shot-blocker, and his lengthy wingspan has made him a real threat to steal the ball.

It's clear that he has the physical tools to get the job done and satisfy Oats' wishes, but an extra jolt of energy could make all of the difference as his freshman campaign continues.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest news.