TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There's a storyline that emerges every March in the college basketball world. It's talked about for about a week every year, without fail, only to disappear shortly thereafter.

This is referring, of course, to the balls.

Specifically, the fact that the NCAA has no standardized basketball.

"That's an issue," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "We've got about four or five different sets of basketballs in our practice gym. I mean, nowhere else really does it like this. It's kind of crazy that there's not a standardized ball in college basketball. I mean, we're basically professional sports. The way some of these players are being paid, we are essentially professional sports."

Alabama, as a Nike school, uses Nike basketballs for its home games. This week, the team will use a Spalding ball at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. On Feb. 23, it will use an Adidas Ball in College Station. When the NCAA Tournament hits, it will use Wilson balls for the most important games of the year.

"The NBA has a good deal with Nike, and they don't play with Nike balls," Oats pointed out. "So, I think there's a way to put Nike, Adidas, Under Armor, whatever your school is sponsored by, and not have to play with that ball. In my opinion, like so, if the NCAA tournament ball is a Wilson ball, it would be nice to play with that ball all year, but that's not the way it is."

Alabama has been practicing with Spalding balls since Wednesday to prepare for its time in Las Vegas. Oats says the team will "be fine" for the Players Era Festival given the amount of time in advance, but added that teams don't always get that luxury.

"I think the harder thing is when you go from one ball to the next with one day prep between games, which is a lot harder, which is what happens in SEC play. We practice as much as we possibly can," Oats said. "However many days we have, that's what it is. But the players definitely need to because it's a different feel. We shoot a lot of threes. I think it goes into your shooting, and it goes into your ball handling. We're a team that values skill... I do think it's a big deal with the way we play basketball that guys are comfortable with the balls they're going to play with and the games coming up."

This storyline will re-emerge in March. A coach may complain, players may make jokes, and a tweet about the Wilson balls may go viral. One day, the NCAA may even institute a standardized ball. Until that happens, Oats has made his stance clear: acceptance.

"I don't make all the rules. We play with what the rules are, and right now the rules are anybody can pick whatever ball they want to for their home games," Oats said. "So we've got to get that particular ball, and then we practice with it going in."

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