TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 16 Alabama is set for Tuesday evening's home matchup against Kennesaw State. This will be the Crimson Tide's final game at Coleman Coliseum until Dec. 12.

Kennesaw State is led by head coach Antoine Pettway, who was an assistant at Alabama from 2008 to the 2022-23 season. He spent four seasons under current Tide head coach Nate Oats. Pettway also played at UA from 2000-01 to 2003-04. Pettway helped lead the Owls to their second NCAA Tournament appearance in program history last season.

Here's all the info you need for Alabama's fifth game of the 2026-27 season.

Latest Injury News for Kennesaw State at Alabama

There will be no official pregame availability report since this is a non-conference matchup, but Oats said during Monday's press conference that sophomore forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming will be "week-to-week" and unavailable for Tuesday night's game, as he has not been practicing throughout the week.

Oats hopes that Davis-Fleming, who also missed the Oakland and Seton Hall contests, will be back for the Players Era Championships in Las Vegas next week. Other than Davis-Fleming, every player on the roster should be available against Kennesaw State.

Kennesaw State at Alabama Game Information

Who: Kennesaw State (4-0, 0-0 CUSA) at No. 16 Alabama (4-0, 0-0 SEC)

When: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 2-0 with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 13, 2015.

Officials: Will be updated about an hour before tipoff*

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide beat Kennesaw State 92-81 in Huntsville, Alabama, on Dec. 21, 2025, in the Rocket City Classic. Alabama had no trouble on offense against the Owls, clearing the 90-point mark for the ninth time in twelve games. The Crimson Tide struggled on the defensive end, giving up 53 points in the second half. That said, Aiden Sherrell had a then-career-high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

How to Watch, Listen to Kennesaw State at Alabama

TV: SECN+ (Play-By-Play: Roger Hoover, Analyst: Lawson Schaffer)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: 134/201

Betting Odds for Kennesaw State at Alabama

Spread: Alabama -25.5

Over/Under: 177.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Kennesaw State at Alabama

After revamping the roster to have 12 of the 15 players standing at least 6-foot-6, rebounding has been wildly inconsistent to start the season. The Crimson Tide grabbed 25 offensive rebounds against Arkansas State — the most of the Oats era — but then gave up 21 O-boards to Oakland and 16 to Seton Hall. Alabama must get back on the right track on the glass against the Owls.

Can Tarris Bouie step up on both ends of the floor? After three double-digit outings to start his freshman campaign, Bouie didn't score during last Friday's win over Seton Hall and he only played for four minutes. Oats said Bouie was dealing with a recent leg injury, but expects him to be full-go on Tuesday night. Oats said on Monday that he wants to see a "competitive attitude" and for the forward to "get locked in."

*The starting lineups for Kennesaw State at Alabama will be announced roughly 20 minutes before tipoff. Game Central will be updated with starting five for each program.*

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