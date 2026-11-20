TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The NCAA Tournament is well over 100 days away, but Alabama basketball will get a small taste of a March Madness-type atmosphere next week.

The Crimson Tide will travel to Las Vegas and compete at the third annual Players Era event. Alabama participated in the first two, making the inaugural championship in 2024, but an immediate loss to Gonzaga prevented the Tide from advancing much further.

Alabama will first face Baylor on Tuesday. Should it win, head coach Nate Oats and company will go against the winner of Kansas State-Gonzaga. UA will play three games in four days with an opportunity for another contest as well. So, excluding wins, what is Oats striving to leave Las Vegas with?

"[I would want] our defense made a huge jump, number one," Oats said during Friday's press conference. "Our rebounding made a big jump. We talk about mudita a lot — do we really have it? Because everybody's getting tested here. Because 12 guys who expect to play a lot of minutes, they're not all going to play a lot of minutes every game.

"So, can you go through a game where maybe your minutes — based on who we play, who's playing better — you didn't play that much, and you still had the best attitude in the bench, were a complete team guy and had real mudita?"

Mudita means having vicarious joy for others' success. Former Tide guard Houston Mallette called it Alabama's "superpower" during last season's NCAA Tournament and said that the concept of mudita is "what makes the difference within our team."

Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy has emphasized mudita in his program for a very long time, and it has been adopted by other UA sports. Murphy even spoke to the football team in August about it.

Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked on Wednesday about the area in which his team has grown the most this season. He answered that the intensity on the sideline every Saturday has provided momentum to those on the field of play — another example of mudita at UA.

But back to Oats and Alabama basketball, in addition to the defense and rebounding improving, which has been a big issue for the Tide to start the season, Oats is hoping for some more repairs in Vegas.

"When we come back on Sunday (Nov. 29), if our defense made a big jump, everybody made a big jump, our turnovers went down significantly, and everybody on the team was fully bought into just the team getting the win every game and not looking out for themselves, then we got a chance to be one of the best teams in the country," Oats said. "And I think that's going to be the big things we're looking for over the next week here."

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