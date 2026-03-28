'The Best Year of My Life': Alabama Basketball Reflects on Unforgettable Season

CHICAGO — You know, goodbyes aren't forever.

Alabama basketball's 2025-26 season ended at the hands of Michigan in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, but it's a bittersweet ending to a wild year. The Crimson Tide met its expectations. It started the season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and entered March Madness at the same spot. But so much happened along the way.

Alabama was 13-5 before it became the biggest story in college sports. Former Alabama center Charles Bediako sued the NCAA for more eligibility, returned to the Tide after two seasons and played in five games.

After falling to Florida on Feb. 1 to bring its conference record to an eyebrow-raising 4-4, the Crimson Tide was at a tipping point, but then won eight straight games and clinched a double bye for the SEC Tournament. Nevertheless the pendulum swung back the other way, as UA proceeded to fall to 15-seed Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal.

And just a few days before March Madness, Alabama became the biggest story once again. Guard Aden Holloway was arrested for first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp. The Tide's second-leading scorer was immediately suspended and it stayed that way until Friday night's loss in Chicago.

But despite the wild journey, Alabama head coach Nate Oats wouldn't have it any other.

"These guys that I coach have been one of the more enjoyable groups I've ever coached in my life," Oats said after falling to Michigan. "We had no locker room issues, none — it's tough. Talking about attitudes, these guys did a great job controlling that.

"It's disappointing to lose, but the most disappointing thing about tonight is I don't get to coach these guys anymore. I think Michigan is a great team. I got a lot of respect for Dusty [May], and I wish them well moving on, but the saddest thing about tonight is I don't get to coach this group again.

"The adversity that they faced and the response to adversity and how they've handled things, I'm going to be using these guys as examples of how to do things the right way for a long time in my coaching career."

Oats has emphasized player-led leadership all season long. The two players that he often labels as the main leaders are Houston Mallette and Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

The graduate guards just played the final game of their collegiate career. Wrightsell is the only member of this year's team who was on the 2024 Final Four roster, while Mallette transferred from Pepperdine before the 2024-25 season.

On top of it all, both of them received medical redshirts last year after sustaining season-ending injuries. But like Oats, they've loved every second of this season.

"I mean, I think we grew a brotherhood that can't be broken, and I feel like it's deeper than basketball," Wrightsell said. "I think we have a faith-based relationship, and I think that goes further than basketball and just the relationship in general. I feel like we can connect on multiple different levels and sources of how we interact with each other. I feel like we're going to hang out and talk about this team for a long time."

"I mean, it starts from the top down," Mallette said. "Like coach Oats and the staff, they get on our tails, but there's no back talk. It's all love. So this was the best year of my life, the most enjoyable year of my life, and I'm sad because I never want to take off this Crimson Tide jersey. I'm sure these guys don't either. We're going to be talking for a while. We really love each other."

These next couple of days will be a reflection for Alabama. The Tide will recount the moments that made them laugh, cry and created a bond that will last a lifetime. But the page will be turned to the 2026-27 season very soon.

Alabama may not have necessarily exceeded expectations, but it met the expected standard. This season was not a failure, and while it was perhaps the most enjoyable for Oats, was it the best coaching job he's ever done?

"I don't know. That's for you guys to judge," Oats said. "I enjoyed the group. I'm trying to squeeze every last little bit I can out of every group I coach. I would have liked to have done it a little better. You know, maybe my points of emphasis in the first half — or at the halftime should have been better. Maybe another timeout in the second. I don't know.

"I don't really think it's a great job by myself. I think it's an incredible job by the leadership on the team to keep us through the adversity that we face. I was just happy to be a part of a group like this. I mean, shoot, listen to what they just said. Listen to what they're talking about. It's mature beyond years for what really matters in life.

"When you're about the right stuff and your focus is on stuff that matters for the long-term, for eternity, like these guys are talking about, the short-term takes care of itself a lot of times, and they did an unbelievable job holding the group together through all the adversity. Was it the best coaching job by me? I'm not one to judge that."

It's not goodbye for Alabama. It's so long for a while.

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