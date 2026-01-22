How to Watch No. 17 Alabama Basketball Against Tennessee

No. 17 Alabama will play its 19th game of the regular season, and the sixth of SEC play, on Saturday, Jan. 24, at home against Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide came back from double-digit deficits in each of its last two games, but UA's next matchup has 10 times the amount of attention on it, and it doesn't even have to do with the rivalry.

On Tuesday, it was first reported by AL.com that former Alabama center Charles Bediako is suing the NCAA with hopes of gaining eligibility to return to the college level. The NCAA has released multiple statements surrounding the lawsuit, both before and after a Tuscaloosa judge granted Bediako a temporary restraining order against the NCAA on Wednesday morning.

This makes the NBA G League player immediately eligible to play for the Crimson Tide, including Saturday's game. However, this is a 10-day restraining order, as a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27. Nevertheless, Alabama head coach Nate Oats told The Field of 68 on Wednesday night that he is planning to play Bediako against Tennessee and Vols head coach Rick Barnes.

During his 70 games (67 starts) in Tuscaloosa from 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, Bediako averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game. He was a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team during his first year and the conference's All-Defensive Team during his second year.

Charles Bediako has become the center of the college basketball world over the last 48 hours, as numerous coaches and media outlets have spread this story and sparked debates. It's uncertain at this time how long Bediako will be on the floor, but it is certain that all eyes will be on him when the ball is in his hands on Saturday night in Coleman Coliseum.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Tennessee

Who: Tennessee (12-6, 2-3 SEC) at No. 17 Alabama (13-5, 3-2 SEC)

What: Alabama's sixth game of SEC Play (third at home)

When: Saturday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 84 (Alabama), Channel 190 (Tennessee)

Series: Alabama leads 81-74, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 6, 1914. The Crimson Tide is 45-24 all-time against the Volunteers at home, but the exact opposite, 24-45, on the road.

Last Meeting: The then-No. 6 Crimson Tide fell to then-No. 5 Tennessee 79-76 on the road on March 1, 2025. The Volunteers got it done in March Madness fashion as Jahmai Mashack hit a deep three at the buzzer. This was the last part of a 7-0 run by Tennessee in the final 30 seconds. The game was purely a battle of the guards, as Mark Sears (24 points), Labaron Philon (13), Aden Holloway (11) and Chris Youngblood (2) combined for 50 of Alabama's points, while Chaz Lanier (18), Jordan Gainey (18), Zakai Zeigler (15) and Mashack (11) went for 62. The backcourts for both teams scored 112 of the game's 155 points (72.3 percent).

Last time out, Alabama: The then-No. 18 Crimson Tide outlasted Oklahoma 83-81 on the road on Jan. 17. The contest was gridlocked at the beginning, but the Sooners found a way to end the first half on an 11-0 run. Nevertheless, within the first eight minutes of the second half, Aiden Sherrell was already up to 19 points, including 12 of UA's first 24 points in that time frame. Labaron Philon Jr. proceeded to take over, as he finished with 23 points, including 17 in the second half alone. This duo was responsible for 31 of Alabama's 50 second-half points.

Last time out, Tennessee: The then-No. 24 Volunteers fell to Kentucky 80-78 after blowing a 17-point lead at home on Jan. 17. Ja'Kobi Gillespie (24 points) and Nate Ament (17) played key roles in building the big lead, as they combined for 41 points. But the rest of Tennessee couldn't maintain the margin, as no other player scored more than eight points. The Wildcats had four players score between 10 and 12 points, while Denzel Aberdeen tallied 22.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (22.0 on 53.4 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.8, including 1.9 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.9 with 2.8 turnovers)

Tennessee Stat Leaders

Points: Ja'Kobi Gillespie (18.6 on 42.7 FG%)

Rebounds: Jaylen Carey (6.4, including 3.1 offensive)

Assists: Ja'Kobi Gillespie (5.6 with 2.6 turnovers)

Read More: