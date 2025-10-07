Three Alabama Players Joining Nate Oats at SEC Tipoff ’26
Alabama men's basketball is nine days away from opening its preseason with an exhibition against Florida State in Birmingham.
But two days before on Oct. 14, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats will be joined by Alabama guards Houston Mallette, Labaron Philon and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Birmingham for SEC Tipoff ’26.
Oats and these guards will speak at the annual media event about Alabama's upcoming season and the goals that the team is striving for.
Oats will speak at 1:05-1:20 p.m. CT, while his players will have their own podium from 1:20-1:30 p.m.
Philon became a household name over the course of last season and his three SEC Freshman of the Week honors reflected that. He was given expectations by analysts to be a one-and-done player and enter the 2025 NBA Draft—which he did in April. However, he changed his mind on the withdrawal deadline. Philon finished his freshman season averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game.
Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles early in the season and unofficially received a medical redshirt. The graduate guard started several games during the 2023-24 Final Four season and his elite shooting from deep played a pivotal role in the Crimson Tide's historic success. Oats said on Monday that Wrightsell has been progressing very well.
"He's been unbelievably great in the whole rehab process," Oats said. "I think he's coming along. He's probably where he needs to be. We didn't practice him today. We kind of had him on a little bit of a load management deal bringing him back so he doesn't injure himself somewhere else.
"He hasn't been able to do that much stuff for almost a year. He's been back. He's been doing some live stuff a little bit. Obviously we keep his reps short. "But I think he's in a great place. [Alabama trainer] Clarke [Holter] has done a great job. Dr. [Norman] Waldrop has done a great job with him. Hopefully we get him back soon.
Mallette initially joined Cunningham as the other Alabama redshirt, but that changed once Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles. Mallette filled Wrightsell's spot on the roster, but was back on the redshirt after six games due to lingering knee injuries. Nevertheless, he's good to go for this upcoming season, and the Tide looks forward to his sharpshooting expertise.
Alabama women's basketball will also be speaking to the media on Oct. 14. Head coach Kristy Curry will be at the podium from 2:05-2:20 p.m. and Essence Cody, Jessica Timmons and Karly Weathers will preview their the Crimson Tide's season from 2:20-2:30 p.m.