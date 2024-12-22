Three Things to Watch For in Alabama Basketball's Game vs. Kent State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 6 Alabama basketball is back in Coleman Coliseum for two final non-conference games before SEC play begins in January. The first of which is Sunday's matchup against Kent State.
Here are three things to keep an eye for the game between the Crimson Tide and Golden Flashes.
Starting lineup:
Alabama starters: Mark Sears
Labaron Philon
Jarin Stevenson
Grant Nelson
Cliff Omoruyi
Kent State starters: Marquis Barnett
Cian Medly
Mike Bekelja
VonCameron Davis
Cli'ron Hornbeak
Today's officials: Don Daily, Steven Anderson and Michael Wallace
1. Nate Oats' history with Kent State and head coach Rob Senderoff
Alabama and Kent State have only met up one time in the history of the two programs with Kent State upsetting the Tide in the 2002 NCAA Tournament. But Alabama head coach Nate Oats has an extensive history with the Golden Flashes from his time as the head coach at Buffalo.
While at Buffalo, Oats' teams won the MAC tournament in three of four years to go to the NCAA Tournament three times. The one year they didn't, it was Kent State who won. Oats had a 7-3 record against Kent State while at Buffalo. During his Friday press conference, Oats expressed a lot of respect for Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff and the Kent State program.
This is the first MAC team that Alabama played during Oats' tenure after he spent six seasons in the league before coming to Tuscaloosa.
2. Can Alabama improves its defense?
The main theme of Alabama's practices this week and Oats' pregame press conference was defense. Oats was not pleased with the Crimson Tide's defensive performance last time out in the win over North Dakota.
Kent State isn't a very strong offensive team, but will the Crimson Tide show the defensive intensity that Oats and his staff have preached all week?
3. Will Alabama tighten the rotation, or will Oats keep giving all 11 guys the opportunity to prove themselves?
Oats has talked about the inevitable shortening of the rotation. With Chris Youngblood back from injury and Houston Mallette burning his redshirt, Alabama has been playing 11 scholarship guys the last few games. That number will be lessened in SEC play.
But these final two non-conference games could serve as a final sort of audition for guys to prove whether or not they belong in the starting lineup and rotation once conference play begins.
How to Watch: No. 6 Alabama vs. Kent State
Who: Kent State at (8-2, 0-0 MAC) No. 6 Alabama (9-2, 0-0 SEC)
When: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. CT.
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: SEC Network
Series vs. Kent State: The Crimson Tide trails 1-0 with the only matchup occurring on March 16, 2002
Last meeting with Kent State: The Crimson Tide fell to the Golden Flashes 71-58. Rod Grizzard's 17 points weren't enough as Mo Williams, Erwin Dudley and Kenny Walker also finished in double figures. Trevor Huffman was Kent State's highest scorer with 20 points, but believe it or not, right behind him with 18 points was NFL legend and future hall-of-famer Antonio Gates, who made eight Pro Bowls as the longtime tight end of the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide narrowly escaped North Dakota with a 97-90 road win on Wednesday evening. Alabama struggled on both sides of the ball in the first half, but an offensive awakening in the second period was enough to take a lead late and maintain it until the final buzzer against a team that came into the game with a 4-8 record that plays in a mid-major conference. Sears and Nelson led the way with 23 points apiece, but North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff dropped 40 points, including eight threes.
Last time out, Kent State: The Golden Flashes dominated Mercyhurst 82-57 on Dec. 15. VonCameron Davis led the way with 17 points and two blocks, while Cli'Ron Hornbeak, Marquis Barnett and Jalen Sullinger each scored 15 points. Hornbeak led the team in rebounds with six and Barnett was right behind with five.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (18.0)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.2)
- Assists: Mark Sears (4.1)
Kent State Stat Leaders
- Points: VonCameron Davis (14.9)
- Rebounds: Cli'Ron Hornbeak (6.7)
- Assists: Cian Medley (3.4)