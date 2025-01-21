Three Things to Watch for in Alabama Basketball's Home Matchup Against Vanderbilt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 4 Alabama men's basketball is set to face Vanderbilt at home in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday evening.
Vanderbilt joins the Crimson Tide and six other members of the SEC who have 15 wins already this season. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT tipoff on SEC Network.
Here are three things to watch for in Tuesday's matchup:
1. Can Alabama Adjust to Vanderbilt's Turnaround?
After moving on from Jerry Stackhouse after a 9-23 record last season, first-year Vanderbilt men's basketball head coach Mark Byington has immediately turned the Commodores around as it surpassed last year's win total even before SEC play started (currently 15-3, 3-2 SEC).
Byington seems to have fresh legs on the floor at all times as nine players are averaging at least 16 minutes per game, seven of whom are seeing 20-plus minutes of action. Another big reason for the Commodores' turnaround is due to 11 new players on the roster.
"For the guys that have been here, we've got to lock in and guard their personnel," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during Monday's press conference. "Our guys who have been here know what they're going to be about....We've got to lock in on the personnel and we've got to study a little harder Spend a little bit more time showing them what it is and how to guard it, what it is on their defensive end."
2. Alabama Must Clean Up Turnovers Against Commodores
Alabama's practice was a bit longer than usual on Monday, as even though it most recently took down then-No. 8 Kentucky, Oats is still disappointed with the "disgusting" Ole Miss loss at home this past Tuesday.
The Crimson Tide tallied a season-high 21 turnovers against Ole Miss, and despite Alabama logging half of that against the Wildcats, it's likely a reason practice ran long. But Oats company likely stressed holding onto the ball with clean passes on Monday because Vanderbilt is among the best of the best in the country in points off turnovers.
"We think we've got our guys' attention," Oats said. "So huge game for us and taking care of the ball, not giving them points off turnovers. They swipe at the ball. They've quick guys and guys that are tough, physical and play hard. So that's number one, is taking care of the ball."
3. Crimson Tide Defense Needs to Clamp Vanderbilt Without Derrion Reid
Alabama forward Derrion Reid will be out for Tuesday due to a lower-body injury. This will be Alabama's third straight game without him.
The Crimson Tide didn't defend that well in the win against Kentucky as the Wildcats' 97 points were the most Alabama has allowed this season. Seven of the nine Wildcats who played scored in the double digits.
Vanderbilt also has a plethora of scorers, so Alabama must find a way to shut them down in Coleman Coliseum.