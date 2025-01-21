Why Alabama Basketball is 'Studying a Little Harder' for Vanderbilt Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After moving on from Jerry Stackhouse after a 9-23 record last season, first-year Vanderbilt men's basketball head coach Mark Byington has immediately turned the Commodores around as it surpassed last year's win total even before SEC play started (currently 15-3, 3-2 SEC).
Byington seems to have fresh legs on the floor at all times as nine players are averaging at least 16 minutes per game, seven of whom are seeing 20-plus minutes of action. Another big reason for the Commodores' turnaround is due to 11 new players on the roster.
The insane amount of changes Vanderbilt has made is certainly paying off as it's forced opponents to strategize a bit differently than last season. No. 4 Alabama is next on the schedule for Vanderbilt and head coach Nate Oats discussed the impact of the Commodores' roster movement during Monday's press conference.
"We've also had [plenty of different personnel], not nearly the turnover they've had because of the coaching change, but I think it's college basketball in general that there's heavy turnover on a lot of teams," Oats said. "So over half our guys playing haven't played Vanderbilt before. They haven't played for Alabama before. For the guys that have been here, we've got to lock in and guard their personnel. Our guys who have been here know what they're going to be about.
"...Some of the personnel will change, but there's a system that gets tweaked every year. But for the most part, is what it is like. It's obviously a lot different with Vanderbilt like you said, a new coach and 11 new players. We've got to lock in on the personnel and we've got to study a little harder. Spend a little bit more time showing them what it is and how to guard it, what it is on their defensive end. How do we avoid all the turnovers? And then they just got to stay locked in. But I think you see more and more of that, at least with the personnel side, with the turnover, with the transfer portal and stuff year-to-year with different teams in the league."
Alabama's practice was a bit longer than usual on Monday, as even though it most recently took down then-No. 8 Kentucky, Oats is still disappointed with the "disgusting" Ole Miss loss at home this past Tuesday.
The Crimson Tide tallied a season-high 21 turnovers against Ole Miss, and despite Alabama logging half of that against the Wildcats, it's likely a reason practice ran long. But Oats company likely stressed holding onto the ball with clean passes on Monday because Vanderbilt is among the best of the best in the country in points off turnovers.
"We think we've got our guys' attention," Oats said. "So huge game for us and taking care of the ball, not giving them points off turnovers. They swipe at the ball. They've quick guys and guys that are tough, physical and play hard. So that's number one, is taking care of the ball. On our defensive end, they've got guys that get downhill. They do a great job of generating shots in the paint, and we've got to keep them out of the pain. We're kind of challenging our guys individually, one-on-one defense to pick it up"
Oats explained the strategy to prevent his team from committing turnovers like Alabama did against the Rebels.
"We're showing them how they're turning teams over," Oats said. We're showing them what we can try to do. Try to do certain things that work against some other teams that won't work against these guys. Hopefully, with an intensity level and a focus that comes with playing conference games that should come with playing conference games. It wasn't there last week. Hopefully it's there [against Vanderbilt]."