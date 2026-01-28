Views From Alabama's Blowout Win over Missouri: Photo Gallery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 23 Alabama men's basketball dominated Missouri 90-64 at home on Tuesday night.
This was a much-needed win for the Crimson Tide, as it dropped the previous two home games against unranked Texas and unranked Tennessee. UA entered this game 3-3 in SEC play, which ranked ninth in the conference standings.
Alabama led 24-21 at around the midway point of the first half, but the Crimson Tide proceeded to go on an 18-8 run and never looked back. Guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led the way offensively, as he tallied 21 points on a career-high 7-for-10 from downtown. Defensively, UA allowed its fewest points to a Power Four opponent this season, including just 11 for Mizzou forward Mark Mitchell, who had 31 in last year's meeting.
"The theme of the night was defense. Focused on getting stops, playing in the flow. It's a lot easier said than done. You know, Florida is pretty good, they come up here Sunday, but to tell you it was good, we will celebrate tonight's win, at least until tomorrow morning, then we start to look at Florida." Head coach Nate Oats said after the game.
"You know Aiden (Sherrell) has been playing really well. More when Charles (Bediako) came. I think it does allow him to step out, maybe play more like a forward, more threes, be able to get a nice drive at the top of the key."
"Nobody signed up to play here and be .500 in SEC play. It's not who we are. It's not the program they walked into. We were averaging 14 wins in SEC play a year over the past three years. Everybody needed a wake up call, including myself. However what we were doing wasn't working, so we spent a lot more time on our preparation. We needed to earn the win before the game started. I don't feel like we've been doing that in the past. Tonight, we earned this win before the game started."
Take a look at 22 photos captured during the matchup against the Missouri Tigers:
1. Charles Bediako Generates Points on Offense
2. Labaron Philon Jr. Celebrates a Three-Pointer
3. Aden Holloway at the Top of the Key
4. Charles Bediako Celebrates with the Students
5. Taylor Bol Bowen Calls a Play
6. Amari Allen Supports From the Bench
7. Charles Bediako Gets a Defensive Rebound
8. Noah Williamson Shoots a Three Pointer
9. Labaron Philon Jr. Commands the Court
10. Taylor Bol Bowen Generates Offensive Plays
11. Nate Oats Talks to Labaron Philon Jr.
12. Preston Murphy Jr. on the Court
13. Davion Hannah Supports From the Bench
14. Labaron Philon Jr. Makes a Three-Pointer
15. Jacob Martin Lines Up on the Free-Throw Line
16. Aiden Sherrell Celebrates With Students
17. The Bench Gets Hype
18. Houston Mallette Returns to the Bench
19. Labaron Philon Jr. Generates Points
20. Nate Oats Gets animated
21. Players Celebrate With Fans
22. The Student Section Gets Hype Mid-Week
