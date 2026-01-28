Views From Alabama's Blowout Win over Missouri: Photo Gallery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 23 Alabama men's basketball dominated Missouri 90-64 at home on Tuesday night.

This was a much-needed win for the Crimson Tide, as it dropped the previous two home games against unranked Texas and unranked Tennessee. UA entered this game 3-3 in SEC play, which ranked ninth in the conference standings.

Alabama led 24-21 at around the midway point of the first half, but the Crimson Tide proceeded to go on an 18-8 run and never looked back. Guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led the way offensively, as he tallied 21 points on a career-high 7-for-10 from downtown. Defensively, UA allowed its fewest points to a Power Four opponent this season, including just 11 for Mizzou forward Mark Mitchell, who had 31 in last year's meeting.

"The theme of the night was defense. Focused on getting stops, playing in the flow. It's a lot easier said than done. You know, Florida is pretty good, they come up here Sunday, but to tell you it was good, we will celebrate tonight's win, at least until tomorrow morning, then we start to look at Florida." Head coach Nate Oats said after the game.

"You know Aiden (Sherrell) has been playing really well. More when Charles (Bediako) came. I think it does allow him to step out, maybe play more like a forward, more threes, be able to get a nice drive at the top of the key."

"Nobody signed up to play here and be .500 in SEC play. It's not who we are. It's not the program they walked into. We were averaging 14 wins in SEC play a year over the past three years. Everybody needed a wake up call, including myself. However what we were doing wasn't working, so we spent a lot more time on our preparation. We needed to earn the win before the game started. I don't feel like we've been doing that in the past. Tonight, we earned this win before the game started."

Take a look at 22 photos captured during the matchup against the Missouri Tigers:

1. Charles Bediako Generates Points on Offense

Alabama center Charles Bediako makes a lay up in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

2. Labaron Philon Jr. Celebrates a Three-Pointer

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. celebrates a made three in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Aden Holloway at the Top of the Key

Alabama guard Aden Holloway dribbles the ball at the top of the key in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Charles Bediako Celebrates with the Students

Alabama center Charles Bediako high fives students after the win against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

5. Taylor Bol Bowen Calls a Play

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen calls a play in the first half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Amari Allen Supports From the Bench

Alabama forward Amari Allen cheers on his teammates from the bench in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Charles Bediako Gets a Defensive Rebound

Alabama center Charles Bediako gets a rebound in the first half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Noah Williamson Shoots a Three Pointer

Alabama center Noah Williamson shoots a three in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. Labaron Philon Jr. Commands the Court

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr dribbles the ball at the top of the key in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Taylor Bol Bowen Generates Offensive Plays

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen makes a two pointer in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Nate Oats Talks to Labaron Philon Jr.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats talks to guard Labaron Philon Jr in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Preston Murphy Jr. on the Court

Alabama guard Preston Murphy Jr. dribbles the ball in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Davion Hannah Supports From the Bench

Alabama guard Davion Hannah celebrates a play in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Labaron Philon Jr. Makes a Three-Pointer

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr shoots a three in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Jacob Martin Lines Up on the Free-Throw Line

Alabama center Jacob Martin lines up on the free throw line in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Aiden Sherrell Celebrates With Students

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell high fives students after the win against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. The Bench Gets Hype

Alabama players Davion Hannah, Collins Onyejiaka, and Kietenn Bristow celebrate a made three in the second half of the game against Missouri. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Houston Mallette Returns to the Bench

Alabama guard Houston Mallette high fives teammates in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Labaron Philon Jr. Generates Points

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr makes a lay up in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Nate Oats Gets animated

Alabama head coach Nate Oats gets animated after a play in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

21. Players Celebrate With Fans

Alabama players Aiden Sherrell, Charles Bediako, and Jacob Martin take a picture with a fan after the win against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

22. The Student Section Gets Hype Mid-Week

The Alabama Student Section cheers on the Crimson Tide in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Read More: