Views From Alabama's Fifth Straight Loss to Tennessee: Photo Gallery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 17 Alabama men's basketball fell to Tennessee 79-73 at home on Saturday night.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako sued the NCAA earlier this week with hopes of gaining collegiate eligibility. After being granted a temporary restraining order by a Tuscaloosa judge, he was made available to play for Alabama against the Vols and finished with 13 points (5 of 6 shooting), three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 25 minutes. However, this is a 10-day restraining order, as a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats has thrived against the SEC throughout his tenure, but the same could not be said when facing the Volunteers. Saturday night's defeat brought Alabama's losing streak against Tennessee to five games. It's the first time that the Tide has dropped this many games to the Vols since 1968-72, as the last win over them was Dec. 29, 2021.

Alabama now descends to 3-3 in SEC play, which ranks ninth in the conference.

"Obviously not the outcome we were looking for, but you've got to give Tennessee a lot of credit, they had a week off, they came ready to go," Oats said during the postgame press conference. "Defensively, we weren't as good as I thought we needed to be."

"With the 3-point lead, it felt like it should have been a lot bigger. We had taken care of a few things on the defensive end in the first half, and all of a sudden it disappeared immediately in the second half. Went from down three to six pretty quick."

"We've now lost back-to-back home games. We had a great crowd. I thought they were unbelievable, thank them for coming out and giving us exactly what we needed. But we didn't give them a good enough show like we should have. So I'm frustrated, but we got to get ready to play Missouri, it's a quick turnaround."

"I thought he (Charles Bediako) was good. I thought he meshed well with our guys. He found Labaron Philon on those lobs and for the dunk. It was great. You had the little slip, you go out of bounds, but for a guys that's only been here a few days to fit in with the team. He hadn't actually played with any of these guys before, even though he had been in our system before. I thought he was good, he almost scored us some blue collar points, he's got to get a few more rebounds for us, but he knows it."

Take a look at some pictures from the matchup:

1. Labaron Philon Jr. Celebrates a Three

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr celebrates a made three pointer in the first half against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

2. Taylor Bol Bowen Takes the Tipoff

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen takes the tip off for Alabama in the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Houston Mallette Hypes Up Charles Bediako

Alabama guard Houston Mallette celebrates a play with center Charles Bediako in the first half of the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Labaron Philon Sinks a Three

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr shoots a layup in the second half of the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

5. Aiden Sherrell Fights for a Shot

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell fights for a layup in the second half of the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Charles Bediako Dunks for Two

Alabama center Charles Bediako scores two in the first half of the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Labaron Philon Dribbles Through Traffic

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr dribbles the ball on offense in the second half of the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Charles Bediako Fights for the Rebound

Alabama center Charles Bediako gets a rebound in the second half of the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. Nate Oats Gets Animated With a Refereee

Alabama head coach Nate Oats gets animated with a referee in the second half of the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Charles Bediako Prepares to Enter the Game

Alabama center Charles Bediako prepares to enter the game in his first game back against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Alabama Bench Celebrates With Charles Bediako

The Alabama bench celebrates a play in the second half of the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Noah Williamson Celebrates a Teammate's Three

Alabama center Noah Williamson celebrates a made three in the second half of the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Charles Bediako Receives a Standing Ovation When Entering Game

Alabama guard Houston Mallette and center Charles Bediako shake hands in the first half of the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Nate Oats Analyzes the Court

Alabama head coach Nate Oats watches his team play defense in the second half of the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Labaron Philon Jr. Shoots for Two

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr shoots a contested two pointer in the second half of the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Charles Bediako Enters the Court for Warmups

Alabama center Charles Bediako enters the court for warm ups for the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Aiden Sherrell Enters the Court

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell enters the court for the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Labaron Philon Enters the Court

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. walks onto the court in the first half of the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Nate Oats Enters Coleman Coliseum

Alabama head coach Nate Oats enters the court for the game against Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

