Live Updates From No. 17 Alabama Basketball Against Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 17 Alabama will play its 19th game of the regular season, and the sixth of SEC play, on Saturday, Jan. 24, at home against Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide came back from double-digit deficits in each of its last two games, but UA's next matchup has 10 times the amount of attention on it, and it doesn't even have to do with the rivalry.

Former Alabama Tide center Charles Bediako sued the NCAA earlier this week with hopes of gaining collegiate eligibility, and after being granted a temporary restraining order by a Tuscaloosa judge, he's available to play for Alabama against the Vols and will come off the bench tonight. This makes the NBA G League player immediately eligible to play for the Crimson Tide, including Saturday's game. However, this is a 10-day restraining order, as a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Bediako has become the center of the college basketball world over the last week, as numerous coaches and media outlets have spread this story and sparked debates. It's uncertain at this time how long Bediako will be on the floor, but it is certain that all eyes will be on him when the ball is in his hands on Saturday night in Coleman Coliseum.

Pregame

Despite all of the pressure put on him, Bediako made sure to sign autographs for some young fans.

Charles Bediako signs autographs for young fans in Coleman Coliseum before tonight’s Alabama-Tennessee game pic.twitter.com/bgJB9eKyRq — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) January 25, 2026

Charles Bediako, the man of the night, has arrived in Coleman Coliseum.

Charles Bediako takes the floor for warmups to a warm welcome from the student section pic.twitter.com/zhrE1DI3ZH — Katie Windham (@katiewindham_) January 24, 2026

Charles Bediako takes his first shots ahead of tonight’s Alabama-Tennessee game pic.twitter.com/Asp4muqpLa — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) January 24, 2026

Charles Bediako, the man of the night, has arrived in Coleman Coliseum… pic.twitter.com/Jc7oO7jmqr — Hunter De Siver (@HunterDeSiver) January 24, 2026

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Keitenn Bristow — Out

Aden Holloway — Out

Amari Allen — Out

Holloway and Hannah, Alabama's second and third highest scorers this season, are out against Tennessee. The Crimson Tide will have the following scholarship players available in their absence:

G Labaron Philon

G Houston Mallette

G Latrell Wrightsell (missed last three games)

G Jalil Bethea

F Aiden Sherrell

F London Jemison

F Taylor Bowen

C Charles Bediako (temporary eligibility)

C Noah Williamson

Tennessee Final Availability Report (Jan. 24):

Cade Phillips — Out

Troy Henderson — Out

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Tennessee

Who: Tennessee (12-6, 2-3 SEC) at No. 17 Alabama (13-5, 3-2 SEC)

What: Alabama's sixth game of SEC Play (third at home)

When: Saturday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 84 (Alabama), Channel 190 (Tennessee)

Series: Alabama leads 81-74, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 6, 1914. The Crimson Tide is 45-24 all-time against the Volunteers at home, but the exact opposite, 24-45, on the road.

Last Meeting: The then-No. 6 Crimson Tide fell to then-No. 5 Tennessee 79-76 on the road on March 1, 2025. The Volunteers got it done in March Madness fashion as Jahmai Mashack hit a deep three at the buzzer. This was the last part of a 7-0 run by Tennessee in the final 30 seconds. The game was purely a battle of the guards, as Mark Sears (24 points), Labaron Philon (13), Aden Holloway (11) and Chris Youngblood (2) combined for 50 of Alabama's points, while Chaz Lanier (18), Jordan Gainey (18), Zakai Zeigler (15) and Mashack (11) went for 62. The backcourts for both teams scored 112 of the game's 155 points (72.3 percent).

Last time out, Alabama: The then-No. 18 Crimson Tide outlasted Oklahoma 83-81 on the road on Jan. 17. The contest was gridlocked at the beginning, but the Sooners found a way to end the first half on an 11-0 run. Nevertheless, within the first eight minutes of the second half, Aiden Sherrell was already up to 19 points, including 12 of UA's first 24 points in that time frame. Labaron Philon Jr. proceeded to take over, as he finished with 23 points, including 17 in the second half alone. This duo was responsible for 31 of Alabama's 50 second-half points.

Last time out, Tennessee: The then-No. 24 Volunteers fell to Kentucky 80-78 after blowing a 17-point lead at home on Jan. 17. Ja'Kobi Gillespie (24 points) and Nate Ament (17) played key roles in building the big lead, as they combined for 41 points. But the rest of Tennessee couldn't maintain the margin, as no other player scored more than eight points. The Wildcats had four players score between 10 and 12 points, while Denzel Aberdeen tallied 22.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (22.0 on 53.4 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.8, including 1.9 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.9 with 2.8 turnovers)

Tennessee Stat Leaders

Points: Ja'Kobi Gillespie (18.6 on 42.7 FG%)

Rebounds: Jaylen Carey (6.4, including 3.1 offensive)

Assists: Ja'Kobi Gillespie (5.6 with 2.6 turnovers)

