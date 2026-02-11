What Charles Bediako's Exit Means for Alabama Frontcourt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Playing without Charles Bediako is not a new concept for the current Alabama basketball team. The center was only with the Crimson Tide for five games, meaning Alabama has played 18 games this season without him.

However, it does shake up the rotation that had been developed in the Tide's frontcourt over the last few games with Bediako available. He is no longer eligible to play for the Crimson Tide after a Tuscaloosa judge's ruling on Monday. In his five games this season, Bediako was averaging 10 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Sophomore Aiden Sherrell will continue to play big minutes, and transfer Noah Williamson will likely find himself back in the rotation after not playing the last two games against Auburn and Texas A&M.

"He’s gonna need to get back to playing hard, giving us great effort,” Oats said about Williamson. “Get back to what he was able to do in the Kentucky game, when Big Aiden went out with the injury. He’s gonna have to give us those types of minutes moving forward."

Williamson is averaging just 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game for the Tide this season since transferring in from Bucknell. By far, his best game of the season came against Kentucky back on Jan. 17 when he scored 10 points, had four rebounds, two assists and a block. He has scored two total points in seven combined games since then.

Alabama is without freshman center Collins Onyejika and sophomore transfer forward Keitenn Bristow indefinitely, leaving Oats with a thin frontcourt. But the Alabama head coach is comfortable going with a smaller lineup, especially depending on who the Crimson Tide is facing.

"You can also go small, play Taylor [Bol Bowen] at the five," he said. "Go small, play London [Jemsion] at the five if we need to. We’ve got options. It’s a little bit harder with some of these teams that have real bigs, and Ole Miss definitely has some real bigs. But we’re gonna have to figure it out. Hopefully Noah can...maybe he’s gotten a little rest, got his body rejuvenated, play a little more athletic. He was pretty good in that Kentucky game, particularly after Aiden went out.”

Sherrell is Alabama's best option at the five spot, but he can't be the only options. It will be vital for the Tide's success in a game, especially against a team with good bigs, to stay out of foul trouble. Sherrell leads the teams in blocks with 2.5 per game and is second on the team averaging 5.6 rebounds per game.

"Aiden’s by far and away our best frontcourt player at the five spot," Oats said. 'Now that Charles is out, he’s gonna have to play a good amount of minutes, he’s gonna have to be smart with his minutes, and we’re gonna have to have a plan to get him as many minutes as possible while keeping him fresh. We’re also gonna have to have a plan for when he’s not available, gets in foul trouble, God forbid an injury. Whatever happens, we have to do our job to make sure we have all possibilities covered.”

The first opportunity to respond without Bediako will happen Wednesday night on the road as Alabama (16-7, 6-4 SEC) will take on Ole Miss (11-12, 3-7.)

