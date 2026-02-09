Decision Reached in Charles Bediako v. NCAA Eligibility Case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Charles Bediako has lost his collegiate eligibility case against the NCAA.

Tuscaloosa County judge Daniel Pruet ruled Monday in favor of the defense, as the Alabama center will not be able to suit up for the remainder of the Crimson Tide's season.

Bediako's injunction hearing concluded at 10:45 a.m. CT on Feb. 6. Pruet asked for any proposed orders from the attorneys to be filed by 4 p.m., as a decision was yet to be made. But now one of the biggest stories in college sports over the few weeks has come to a close.

Bediako sued the NCAA on Jan. 20 with hopes of returning to the Crimson Tide and Tuscaloosa County judge James Roberts granted him a 10-day restraining order.

Bediako was supposed to have an injunction hearing before the Missouri game on Jan. 27, but due to the NCAA attorneys being unable to travel due to the weather, it was postponed and he was granted another 10 days of eligibility.

Nevertheless, Roberts recused himself from the case on Jan. 28. The NCAA requested on Jan. 26 that Roberts recuse himself, as he is a six-figure donor to the University of Alabama.

On Feb. 5, less than 24 hours before the injunction hearing, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey signed an affidavit supporting the NCAA against Bediako. While this wasn't mentioned by either the defense or plaintiff during the hearing, it may have contributed to Pruet's decision.

During his 70 games (67 starts from 2021-23) in Tuscaloosa, Bediako averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game. He was a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team during his first year and the conference's All-Defensive Team during his second year.

After not being selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, he went to the NBA G League. Bediako is currently a member of the Motor City Cruise, but spent 2023-24 with the Austin Spurs and 2024-25 with the Grand Rapids Gold. He never played in an NBA game.

Bediako is averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in five games with the Crimson Tide this season.

Many coaches and analysts have voiced their opinions on pros playing at the college level, most of whom are very much not in favor of Bediako. The fans are the same way, as during Alabama's road loss to Florida and win over Auburn, the Gators and Tigers crowds chanted "G League dropout" at Bediako practically every time he touched the ball.

One of the key points that David Holt, Bediako's attorney, made throughout this case was that the Crimson Tide center is "working to complete a college degree." He's not just in Tuscaloosa to play basketball. Now that he's lost the hearing, will Alabama head coach Nate Oats keep on scholarship?

"Yeah, 100 percent," Oats said before the Auburn game. "Charles is our guy, That's been our point since the beginning. This isn't some random 23-year-old playing professionally in Europe for four years, bringing over as a mercenary halfway through season, like some other places have done.

"That's not what we got going. Charles is our guy. Charles went to school here for four years. I've got a relationship with Charles. It's why the whole thing makes sense. He's within his five-year window. He's trying to get his degree.

"If Charles is unable to keep playing, I'm not sure what happened in the hearing, I was at practice, I'm not sure what happened in the hearing. and whatever. But, yeah, Charles is in school. He's going to remain in school. He wants to get his degree."

BamaCentral was in the Tuscaloosa County courtroom during the hearing. The hearing began at 9:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday. David Holt, Bediako's attorney, made his case up until 9:58 a.m., while Taylor Askew, one of the NCAA's attorneys, went until 10:35 a.m. before a 10-minute rebuttal from Holt.

Click here for BamaCentral's notes and quotes taken in chronological order from the case between plaintiff attorney Holt and defendant attorney Askew.

