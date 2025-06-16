What Nate Oats Said About New Alabama Assistant Coach Chris Fleming
Alabama men's basketball hired longtime NBA assistant Chris Fleming to its staff on May 21, and on Monday, he officially signed with the Crimson Tide.
“We are excited to welcome Chris Fleming to Tuscaloosa and will be a huge addition to our staff and program,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said in a press release. “Chris brings over a decades worth of coaching experience in the NBA and overseas with most notably the German National Team. He is known for being exceptional at player development and brings a modern approach to the game. Not only is Chris a great coach but is also a high character individual who will be a huge asset to our program. We are excited to welcome him and his family to Tuscaloosa.”
Fleming has lots of NBA experience, most recently as an assistant coach for the Portland Trailblazers. The 55-year-old has also been an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets (2015-2016), Brooklyn Nets (2016-2019) and Chicago Bulls (2019-2024).
“Chris is an outstanding basketball coach," former Nets and current Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson said in the press release. "His strong background in player development and his modern approach to the strategy of the game will help him integrate seamlessly into Coach Nate Oats’ staff at Alabama."
Fleming joins Preston Murphy and Brian Adams as members of the Crimson Tide's 2025-26 assistant coaches. Murphy's primary responsibilities include on-court coaching, player development, opponent scouting and his renowned recruiting excellence, while Adams, who was hired prior to last season, coaches the defensive side of the ball––as he did so in the NBA for over a decade.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to be a part of Alabama’s great basketball tradition,” Fleming said in the press release. “Coach Oats has done an exceptional job implementing an NBA-style system and I really look forward to helping coach and the rest of the staff build for the future.”
Fleming takes over for Ryan Pannone, who spent the last two seasons as an assistant in Tuscaloosa, primarily working with the offense. One Nate Oats assistant replaced another when Pannone finalized a deal on March 29 to be the head coach at Arkansas State and succeed Bryan Hodgson, who previously took the head coaching job at South Florida.