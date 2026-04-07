Where Alabama Basketball Finished in Polls for 2025-26 Season
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Alabama basketball's 2025-26 season has come to an end following the 90-77 loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on March 27.
Alabama finished the season with a 25-10 record. It met expectations, as it started the regular season as the No. 15 team in the AP Top 25, and through a rollercoaster in the rankings, head coach Nate Oats and company closed the regular season at that same spot.
The final AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday, one day after the aforementioned Michigan Wolverines beat UConn in the National Championship. Alabama finished the 2025-26 season at No. 16 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Michigan (57), 37-3, 1425
- UConn, 34-6, 1352
- Arizona, 36-3, 1311
- Duke, 35-3, 1237
- Illinois, 28-9, 1228
- Purdue, 30-9, 1113
- Houston, 30-7, 1021
- Iowa State, 29-8, 924
- Florida, 27-8, 909
- St. John's, 50-7, 891
- Michigan State 27-8, 865
- Tennessee, 25-12, 756
- Arkansas, 28-9, 716
- Nebraska, 28-7, 696
- Iowa, 24-13, 620
- Alabama, 25-10, 617
- Virginia, 30-6, 530
- Gonzaga, 31-4, 459
- Vanderbilt, 27-9, 445
- Kansas, 24-11, 330
- Texas Tech, 23-11, 244
- Texas, 21-15, 216
- Louisville, 24-11, 150
- Miami-Florida, 26-9, 89
- Wisconsin, 24-11, 70
Others Receiving Votes: UCLA 51, Saint Louis 51, Utah St. 45, High Point 37, VCU 29, Miami (Ohio) 26, BYU 15, North Carolina 14, Kentucky 14, TCU 9, Texas A&M 7, Saint Mary's 7, Akron 3, Ohio St. 2, Auburn 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Michigan (31), 37-3, 775
- UConn, 34-6, 737
- Arizona, 36-4, 713
- Duke, 35-3, 668
- Illinois, 28-9, 654
- Houston, 30-7, 586
- Purdue, 30-9, 562
- Iowa State, 29-8, 520
- Florida, 27-8, 497
- St. John's, 30-7, 491
- Michigan State, 27-8, 465
- Tennessee, 25-12, 390
- Arkansas, 28-9, 387
- Nebraska, 28-7, 369
- Virginia, 30-6, 294
- Alabama, 25-10, 292
- Vanderbilt, 27-9, 289
- Gonzaga, 31-4, 286
- Iowa, 24-13, 277
- Kansas, 24-11, 219
- Texas Tech, 23-11, 168
- Miami-Florida, 26-9, 94
- Louisville, 24-11, 70
- Texas, 21-15, 55
- Wisconsin, 24-11, 42
Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 North Carolina; No. 22 Saint Mary's.
Others Receiving Votes: Utah State 37; Saint Louis 30; UCLA 28; North Carolina 28; Saint Mary's 16; Miami (OH) 9; BYU 8; High Point 7; Villanova 4; UCF 3; Kentucky 3; VCU 2.
Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (USF win, Kennesaw State win): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Holiday break): No. 15 in Coaches Poll (AP Top 25 not released during break)
- After Week 9 (Yale win, Kentucky win): No. 13 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (Vanderbilt loss, Texas loss): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (Mississippi State win, Oklahoma win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 17 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Tennessee loss): No. 23 in AP Poll, No. 23 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Missouri win, Florida loss): Not ranked in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll
- After Week 14 (Texas A&M win, Auburn win): Not ranked in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll
- After Week 15 (Ole Miss win, South Carolina win): No. 25 in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll
- After Week 16 (Arkansas win, LSU win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 17 (Mississippi State win, Tennessee win): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- End of Regular Season (Georgia loss, Auburn win): No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll
- Entering NCAA Tournament (Ole Miss loss in SEC Tournament): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- Final Rankings of 2025-26 (Hofstra win in NCAA Tournament Round of 64, Texas Tech win in Round of 32, Michigan loss in Sweet 16): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver