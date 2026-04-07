Where Alabama Basketball Finished in Polls for 2025-26 Season

Alabama basketball's 2025-26 season has come to an end following the 90-77 loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on March 27.

Alabama finished the season with a 25-10 record. It met expectations, as it started the regular season as the No. 15 team in the AP Top 25, and through a rollercoaster in the rankings, head coach Nate Oats and company closed the regular season at that same spot.

The final AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday, one day after the aforementioned Michigan Wolverines beat UConn in the National Championship. Alabama finished the 2025-26 season at No. 16 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Michigan (57), 37-3, 1425 UConn, 34-6, 1352 Arizona, 36-3, 1311 Duke, 35-3, 1237 Illinois, 28-9, 1228 Purdue, 30-9, 1113 Houston, 30-7, 1021 Iowa State, 29-8, 924 Florida, 27-8, 909 St. John's, 50-7, 891 Michigan State 27-8, 865 Tennessee, 25-12, 756 Arkansas, 28-9, 716 Nebraska, 28-7, 696 Iowa, 24-13, 620 Alabama, 25-10, 617 Virginia, 30-6, 530 Gonzaga, 31-4, 459 Vanderbilt, 27-9, 445 Kansas, 24-11, 330 Texas Tech, 23-11, 244 Texas, 21-15, 216 Louisville, 24-11, 150 Miami-Florida, 26-9, 89 Wisconsin, 24-11, 70

Others Receiving Votes: UCLA 51, Saint Louis 51, Utah St. 45, High Point 37, VCU 29, Miami (Ohio) 26, BYU 15, North Carolina 14, Kentucky 14, TCU 9, Texas A&M 7, Saint Mary's 7, Akron 3, Ohio St. 2, Auburn 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Michigan (31), 37-3, 775 UConn, 34-6, 737 Arizona, 36-4, 713 Duke, 35-3, 668 Illinois, 28-9, 654 Houston, 30-7, 586 Purdue, 30-9, 562 Iowa State, 29-8, 520 Florida, 27-8, 497 St. John's, 30-7, 491 Michigan State, 27-8, 465 Tennessee, 25-12, 390 Arkansas, 28-9, 387 Nebraska, 28-7, 369 Virginia, 30-6, 294 Alabama, 25-10, 292 Vanderbilt, 27-9, 289 Gonzaga, 31-4, 286 Iowa, 24-13, 277 Kansas, 24-11, 219 Texas Tech, 23-11, 168 Miami-Florida, 26-9, 94 Louisville, 24-11, 70 Texas, 21-15, 55 Wisconsin, 24-11, 42

Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 North Carolina; No. 22 Saint Mary's.

Others Receiving Votes: Utah State 37; Saint Louis 30; UCLA 28; North Carolina 28; Saint Mary's 16; Miami (OH) 9; BYU 8; High Point 7; Villanova 4; UCF 3; Kentucky 3; VCU 2.

Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (USF win, Kennesaw State win): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

After Week 8 (Holiday break): No. 15 in Coaches Poll (AP Top 25 not released during break)

After Week 9 (Yale win, Kentucky win): No. 13 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 10 (Vanderbilt loss, Texas loss): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

After Week 11 (Mississippi State win, Oklahoma win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 17 in Coaches Poll

After Week 12 (Tennessee loss): No. 23 in AP Poll, No. 23 in Coaches Poll

After Week 13 (Missouri win, Florida loss): Not ranked in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll

After Week 14 (Texas A&M win, Auburn win): Not ranked in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll

After Week 15 (Ole Miss win, South Carolina win): No. 25 in AP Poll, Not ranked in Coaches Poll

After Week 16 (Arkansas win, LSU win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

After Week 17 (Mississippi State win, Tennessee win): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

End of Regular Season (Georgia loss, Auburn win): No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

Entering NCAA Tournament (Ole Miss loss in SEC Tournament): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

Final Rankings of 2025-26 (Hofstra win in NCAA Tournament Round of 64, Texas Tech win in Round of 32, Michigan loss in Sweet 16): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

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