Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 1

The Crimson Tide won each of its first two games of the 2024-25 season at home against UNC Asheville and Arkansas State.

Hunter De Siver

Nov 4, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts from the bench during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After receiving its highest preseason ranking in the AP and Coaches Polls in program history at No. 2, the Alabama men's basketball team started strongly with two wins to open the season last week.

This entire offseason has been loaded with hype for the Crimson Tide not only due to Alabama's first-ever Final Four appearance in April but also because head coach Nate Oats called the team his "best roster we've had since we've been here."

On Nov. 4, the Crimson Tide dominated UNC Asheville 110-54 at home in the season opener. On Nov. 8, Alabama defeated Arkansas State 88-79 in a sloppy battle.

The Crimson Tide remained at No. 2 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Kansas (21), 2-0, 759
  2. Alabama (4), 2-0, 724
  3. UConn (3), 2-0, 702
  4. Auburn (2), 2-0, 660
  5. Gonzaga (1), 2-0, 651
  6. Duke, 2-0, 608
  7. Iowa State, 1-0, 576
  8. Arizona, 2-0, 516
  9. Tennessee, 2-0, 502
  10. Houston, 1-1, 488
  11. UNC, 1-1, 456
  12. Purdue, 2-0, 437
  13. Creighton, 2-0, 385
  14. Baylor, 1-1, 328
  15. Marquette, 2-0, 308
  16. Indiana, 2-0, 234
  17. Cincinnati, 2-0, 230
  18. Kentucky, 2-0, 182
  19. Florida, 2-0, 179
  20. Illinois, 2-0, 151
  21. Arkansas, 1-1, 150
  22. Ohio State, 1-0, 148
  23. Texas A&M, 1-1, 99
  24. Rutgers, 1-0, 84
  25. St. Johnson, 2-0, 79

Schools Dropped Out: No. 19 Texas; No. 22 UCLA; No. 25 Ole Miss

Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 75; Ole Miss 60; Texas 54; Xavier 38; Oregon 37; Michigan State 29; BYU 29; UCLA 18; UCF 17; Wake Forest 12; Saint Mary's 12; Kansas State 9; Clemson 9; New Mexico 8; Dayton 8; North Florida 7; Maryland 5; Providence 4; Mississippi State 4; Nevada 2; San Francisco 1; Grand Canyon 1

This story will be updated with the AP Poll when it's released.

