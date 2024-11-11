Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 1
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After receiving its highest preseason ranking in the AP and Coaches Polls in program history at No. 2, the Alabama men's basketball team started strongly with two wins to open the season last week.
This entire offseason has been loaded with hype for the Crimson Tide not only due to Alabama's first-ever Final Four appearance in April but also because head coach Nate Oats called the team his "best roster we've had since we've been here."
On Nov. 4, the Crimson Tide dominated UNC Asheville 110-54 at home in the season opener. On Nov. 8, Alabama defeated Arkansas State 88-79 in a sloppy battle.
The Crimson Tide remained at No. 2 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Kansas (21), 2-0, 759
- Alabama (4), 2-0, 724
- UConn (3), 2-0, 702
- Auburn (2), 2-0, 660
- Gonzaga (1), 2-0, 651
- Duke, 2-0, 608
- Iowa State, 1-0, 576
- Arizona, 2-0, 516
- Tennessee, 2-0, 502
- Houston, 1-1, 488
- UNC, 1-1, 456
- Purdue, 2-0, 437
- Creighton, 2-0, 385
- Baylor, 1-1, 328
- Marquette, 2-0, 308
- Indiana, 2-0, 234
- Cincinnati, 2-0, 230
- Kentucky, 2-0, 182
- Florida, 2-0, 179
- Illinois, 2-0, 151
- Arkansas, 1-1, 150
- Ohio State, 1-0, 148
- Texas A&M, 1-1, 99
- Rutgers, 1-0, 84
- St. Johnson, 2-0, 79
Schools Dropped Out: No. 19 Texas; No. 22 UCLA; No. 25 Ole Miss
Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 75; Ole Miss 60; Texas 54; Xavier 38; Oregon 37; Michigan State 29; BYU 29; UCLA 18; UCF 17; Wake Forest 12; Saint Mary's 12; Kansas State 9; Clemson 9; New Mexico 8; Dayton 8; North Florida 7; Maryland 5; Providence 4; Mississippi State 4; Nevada 2; San Francisco 1; Grand Canyon 1
This story will be updated with the AP Poll when it's released.