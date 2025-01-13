Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 10
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After finishing non-conference play on a high note with an 11-2 record, Alabama men's basketball was placed at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll after Week 8.
Alabama then dominated then-No. 12 Oklahoma in its first SEC game of the season during Week 9, and moved up to No. 5 in the Coaches Poll but stayed at that same spot in the AP Top 25 Poll.
This past week Alabama throttled South Carolina 88-68 and narrowly escaped then-No. 10 Texas A&M 94-88. The results of this week moved Alabama up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll, and the Tide remained at No. 5 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.
AP Top 25 Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Auburn (60), 15-1, 1548
- Iowa State, 14-1, 1469
- Duke (1), Duke, 14-2, 1403
- Alabama, 14-2, 1338
- Florida (1), 15-1, 1326
- Tennessee, 15-1, 1251
- Marquette, 14-2, 1184
- Kentucky, 13-3, 1039
- Kansas, 12-3, 983
- Houston, 12-3, 935
- Texas A&M, 13-3, 883
- Michigan State, 14-2, 797
- Oregon, 15-2, 781
- UConn, 13-4, 665
- Mississippi State, 14-2, 624
- Gonzaga, 14-4, 569
- Purdue, 13-4, 553
- Memphis, 13-3, 511
- Illinois, 12-4, 496
- Michigan, 13-3, 418
- Ole Miss, 14-2, 351
- Utah State, 16-1, 250
- Georgia, 14-2, 221
- Wisconsin, 13-3, 132
- Baylor, 11-4, 119
Others Receiving Votes: St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego St. 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Auburn (25), 15-1, 768
- Iowa State (5), 14-1, 739
- Duke, 14-2, 705
- Florida, 15-1, 649
- Alabama, 14-2, 648
- Tennessee (1), 15-1, 626
- Marquette, 14-2, 587
- Houston, 12-3, 522
- Kentucky, 13-3, 514
- Kansas, 12-3, 460
- Texas A&M, 13-3, 425
- Michigan State, 14-2, 424
- UConn, 13-4, 345
- Oregon, 15-2, 343
- Purdue, 13-4, 294
- Gonzaga, 14-4, 285
- Memphis, 13-3, 272
- Mississippi State, 14-2, 267
- Michigan, 13-3, 231
- Illinois, 12-4, 223
- Ole Miss, 14-2, 195
- Utah State, 16-1, 143
- Georgia, 14-2, 80
- Baylor, 11-4, 72
- West Virginia, 12-3, 69
Schools Dropped Out: No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 21 UCLA.
Others Receiving Votes: St. John's 52; Wisconsin 29; Arizona 29; New Mexico 19; Oklahoma 14; UCLA 12; Maryland 8; Texas Tech 6; Clemson 5; Saint Mary's 4; Louisville 3; Indiana 3; San Diego State 2; Missouri 2; UC Irvine 1.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll