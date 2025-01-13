Bama Central

Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 10

Did the Crimson Tide move in the polls after defeating South Carolina and Texas A&M?

Hunter De Siver

Jan 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats talks with Alabama Crimson Tide guard Chris Youngblood (8) during a timeout against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After finishing non-conference play on a high note with an 11-2 record, Alabama men's basketball was placed at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll after Week 8.

Alabama then dominated then-No. 12 Oklahoma in its first SEC game of the season during Week 9, and moved up to No. 5 in the Coaches Poll but stayed at that same spot in the AP Top 25 Poll.

This past week Alabama throttled South Carolina 88-68 and narrowly escaped then-No. 10 Texas A&M 94-88. The results of this week moved Alabama up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll, and the Tide remained at No. 5 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.

AP Top 25 Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Auburn (60), 15-1, 1548
  2. Iowa State, 14-1, 1469
  3. Duke (1), Duke, 14-2, 1403
  4. Alabama, 14-2, 1338
  5. Florida (1), 15-1, 1326
  6. Tennessee, 15-1, 1251
  7. Marquette, 14-2, 1184
  8. Kentucky, 13-3, 1039
  9. Kansas, 12-3, 983
  10. Houston, 12-3, 935
  11. Texas A&M, 13-3, 883
  12. Michigan State, 14-2, 797
  13. Oregon, 15-2, 781
  14. UConn, 13-4, 665
  15. Mississippi State, 14-2, 624
  16. Gonzaga, 14-4, 569
  17. Purdue, 13-4, 553
  18. Memphis, 13-3, 511
  19. Illinois, 12-4, 496
  20. Michigan, 13-3, 418
  21. Ole Miss, 14-2, 351
  22. Utah State, 16-1, 250
  23. Georgia, 14-2, 221
  24. Wisconsin, 13-3, 132
  25. Baylor, 11-4, 119

Others Receiving Votes: St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego St. 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Auburn (25), 15-1, 768
  2. Iowa State (5), 14-1, 739
  3. Duke, 14-2, 705
  4. Florida, 15-1, 649
  5. Alabama, 14-2, 648
  6. Tennessee (1), 15-1, 626
  7. Marquette, 14-2, 587
  8. Houston, 12-3, 522
  9. Kentucky, 13-3, 514
  10. Kansas, 12-3, 460
  11. Texas A&M, 13-3, 425
  12. Michigan State, 14-2, 424
  13. UConn, 13-4, 345
  14. Oregon, 15-2, 343
  15. Purdue, 13-4, 294
  16. Gonzaga, 14-4, 285
  17. Memphis, 13-3, 272
  18. Mississippi State, 14-2, 267
  19. Michigan, 13-3, 231
  20. Illinois, 12-4, 223
  21. Ole Miss, 14-2, 195
  22. Utah State, 16-1, 143
  23. Georgia, 14-2, 80
  24. Baylor, 11-4, 72
  25. West Virginia, 12-3, 69

Schools Dropped Out: No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 21 UCLA.

Others Receiving Votes: St. John's 52; Wisconsin 29; Arizona 29; New Mexico 19; Oklahoma 14; UCLA 12; Maryland 8; Texas Tech 6; Clemson 5; Saint Mary's 4; Louisville 3; Indiana 3; San Diego State 2; Missouri 2; UC Irvine 1.

Alabama in the Polls by Week:

  • Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
Published
