Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 12
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball entered this past week at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 3 in the Coaches Poll while eyeing home games against Vanderbilt and LSU.
The Crimson Tide took down the Commodores 103-87 on Jan. 21. After a somewhat slow beginning for the starters, Alabama's bench subbed in and caught fire quickly. Crimson Tide sixth-man Aden Holloway and bench forward Mouhamed Dioubate finished the game scoring 22 points a piece. Preseason All-American guard Mark Sears scored his 2,500th career point as well.
Alabama outlasted the Tigers 80-73 on Saturday evening. Holloway and Dioubate had a stellar night once again and guard Chris Youngblood scored 14 points in his first start at Alabama. Clifford Omoruyi won the Hard Hat after a game-changing second half, and speaking of the latter 20 minutes, Sears didn't play for the entirety of it after scoring zero points in the first half.
So, after a week that featured two wins for Alabama basketball, the Crimson Tide remained at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll but moved down to No. 4 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.
AP Top 25
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Auburn (62), 18-1, 1550
- Duke, 17-2, 1484
- Iowa State, 17-2, 1404
- Alabama, 17-3, 1342
- Florida, 18-2, 1278
- Houston, 16-3, 1242
- Michigan State, 17-2, 1170
- Tennessee, 17-3, 1149
- Marquette, 17-3, 1068
- Purdue, 16-5, 892
- Kansas, 14-5, 877
- Kentucky, 14-5, 858
- Texas A&M, 15-5, 775
- Mississippi State, 16-4, 715
- St. John's, 17-3, 588
- Oregon, 16-4, 448
- Wisconsin, 16-4, 440
- Illinois, 14-6, 384
- Memphis, 16-4, 383
- Missouri, 16-4, 352
- Louisville,15-5, 346
- Texas Tech, 15-4, 308
- Ole Miss, 15-5, 215
- Vanderbilt, 16-4, 132
- UConn, 14-6, 131
Others Receiving Votes: Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah St. 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Auburn (31), 18-1, 775
- Duke, 17-2, 741
- Iowa State, 17-2, 689
- Alabama, 17-3, 676
- Houston, 16-3, 635
- Florida, 18-2, 634
- Michigan State, 17-2, 583
- Tennessee, 17-3, 564
- Marquette, 17-3, 536
- Purdue, 16-5, 476
- Kansas, 14-5, 428
- Kentucky, 14-5, 399
- Mississippi State, 16-4, 324
- St. John's, 17-3, 318
- Texas A&M, 15-5, 310
- Memphis, 16-4, 242
- Wisconsin, 16-4, 214
- Oregon, 16-4, 201
- Texas Tech, 15-4, 169
- Illinois, 14-6, 166
- Missouri, 16-4, 163
- Louisville, 15-5, 162
- Ole Miss, 15-5, 104
- UConn, 14-6, 100
- Clemson, 17-4, 96
Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 Michigan; No. 23 West Virginia.
Others Receiving Votes: Michigan 67; Gonzaga 55; Maryland 50; Vanderbilt 44; Saint Mary's 41; Arizona 41; Utah State 22; Creighton 18; West Virginia 17; Georgia 6; Baylor 4; New Mexico 3; UC Irvine 1.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (Ole Miss loss, Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Vanderbilt win, LSU win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll