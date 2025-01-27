Bama Central

Where Alabama Basketball Ranks After Week 12

Did the Crimson Tide move in the polls after defeating Vanderbilt and LSU?

Hunter De Siver

Jan 25, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) drives the ball against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) drives the ball against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama men's basketball entered this past week at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 3 in the Coaches Poll while eyeing home games against Vanderbilt and LSU.

The Crimson Tide took down the Commodores 103-87 on Jan. 21. After a somewhat slow beginning for the starters, Alabama's bench subbed in and caught fire quickly. Crimson Tide sixth-man Aden Holloway and bench forward Mouhamed Dioubate finished the game scoring 22 points a piece. Preseason All-American guard Mark Sears scored his 2,500th career point as well.

Alabama outlasted the Tigers 80-73 on Saturday evening. Holloway and Dioubate had a stellar night once again and guard Chris Youngblood scored 14 points in his first start at Alabama. Clifford Omoruyi won the Hard Hat after a game-changing second half, and speaking of the latter 20 minutes, Sears didn't play for the entirety of it after scoring zero points in the first half.

So, after a week that featured two wins for Alabama basketball, the Crimson Tide remained at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll but moved down to No. 4 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.

AP Top 25

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Auburn (62), 18-1, 1550
  2. Duke, 17-2, 1484
  3. Iowa State, 17-2, 1404
  4. Alabama, 17-3, 1342
  5. Florida, 18-2, 1278
  6. Houston, 16-3, 1242
  7. Michigan State, 17-2, 1170
  8. Tennessee, 17-3, 1149
  9. Marquette, 17-3, 1068
  10. Purdue, 16-5, 892
  11. Kansas, 14-5, 877
  12. Kentucky, 14-5, 858
  13. Texas A&M, 15-5, 775
  14. Mississippi State, 16-4, 715
  15. St. John's, 17-3, 588
  16. Oregon, 16-4, 448
  17. Wisconsin, 16-4, 440
  18. Illinois, 14-6, 384
  19. Memphis, 16-4, 383
  20. Missouri, 16-4, 352
  21. Louisville,15-5, 346
  22. Texas Tech, 15-4, 308
  23. Ole Miss, 15-5, 215
  24. Vanderbilt, 16-4, 132
  25. UConn, 14-6, 131

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah St. 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Auburn (31), 18-1, 775
  2. Duke, 17-2, 741
  3. Iowa State, 17-2, 689
  4. Alabama, 17-3, 676
  5. Houston, 16-3, 635
  6. Florida, 18-2, 634
  7. Michigan State, 17-2, 583
  8. Tennessee, 17-3, 564
  9. Marquette, 17-3, 536
  10. Purdue, 16-5, 476
  11. Kansas, 14-5, 428
  12. Kentucky, 14-5, 399
  13. Mississippi State, 16-4, 324
  14. St. John's, 17-3, 318
  15. Texas A&M, 15-5, 310
  16. Memphis, 16-4, 242
  17. Wisconsin, 16-4, 214
  18. Oregon, 16-4, 201
  19. Texas Tech, 15-4, 169
  20. Illinois, 14-6, 166
  21. Missouri, 16-4, 163
  22. Louisville, 15-5, 162
  23. Ole Miss, 15-5, 104
  24. UConn, 14-6, 100
  25. Clemson, 17-4, 96

Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 Michigan; No. 23 West Virginia.

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan 67; Gonzaga 55; Maryland 50; Vanderbilt 44; Saint Mary's 41; Arizona 41; Utah State 22; Creighton 18; West Virginia 17; Georgia 6; Baylor 4; New Mexico 3; UC Irvine 1.

Alabama in the Polls by Week:

  • Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 11 (Ole Miss loss, Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 12 (Vanderbilt win, LSU win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll

